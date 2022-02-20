Punjab polls: Badals vote in Lambi, say wave in favour of Akalis

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said their alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party will win with a clear majority as Punjab went to the polls on Sunday.

The former deputy chief minister was speaking after casting his vote at Government Primary School in Badal village under Lambi assembly segment of Muktsar. He had accompanied his father and former five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal to the polling booth.

After casting his vote, the 94-year-old Akali patriarch said the state needs a stable government that can ensure communal harmony. “Communal harmony and law and order are the top priority for our alliance,” said Badal Senior, who is seeking re-election from his stronghold Lambi.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir claimed that the “wave” was in the favour of the SAD-BSP alliance, and it will win more than 80 seats in the 117-strong Vidhan Sabha. Harsimrat said the Aam Aadmi Party was trying to radicalise Punjab, and the state needs a government that paves way for development and ensures law and order.