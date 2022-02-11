Punjab polls: BJP will put state on path of development, says HP CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said the Congress had pushed Punjab and Punjabis towards darkness, and the BJP coalition will put the state on the path of development.

Speaking at an election rally in Zirakpur in support of Sanjeev Khanna, the BJP candidate from Dera Bassi, Thakur said the party was fighting the election on the issues of development, restoration of peace, harmony and brotherhood. “While the Congress promotes regionalism in terms of development, the BJP believes in developing villages on the lines of cities,” he said.

Calling for the formation of a double-engine government in Punjab, the Himachal CM said, “The Congress has always hindered the development of Punjab, while the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has extended all possible cooperation in implementing developmental projects in the state.”

He also condemned the incident where the Prime Minister’s convoy was stopped. Among those in attendence were Punjab election in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam and Patiala parliamentary constituency in-charge and Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma.

Vote for performance, not promises: Balbir Singh Sidhu

Congress candidate (Mohali) Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday urged people to vote for performance not promises.

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sidhu criticised the Mohali AAP candidate for seeking votes in the name of party chief Arvind Kejriwal. “Will Kejriwal work for the people of Mohali or would the people of Mohali have to go to Delhi to get their work done?” he asked, adding that the AAP candidate did not believe in himself.

“AAP is trying to fool the people with tempting promises, while their only agenda is to win. They have no intention to meet their promises,” Sidhu said.

Oppn worried over BJP’s popularity: Sanjeev Vashisht

BJP candidate from Mohali, Sanjeev Vashisht, claimed that the rising popularity of the BJP in Mohali had the Opposition worried. “The BJP government in the Centre and states have provided the best judicial and economic systems, health, education, employment and social security,”said Vashisht during his door-to-door campaign.

He alleged that the Opposition was intimidating people. “The 11-point agenda issued by the BJP is in the interest of the people of Punjab. The people already know that under the Centre’s Amrit Yojana, developmental works worth crores have been carried out in villages and towns.”

Kejriwal, Mann’s guarantees will be implemented: Kulwant

Saying that the political winds were blowing in AAP’s favour, the party’s Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh said, “Workers of different parties are joining the AAP.”

On former Congress minister Jagmohan Singh Kang joining the AAP, Kulwant Singh said, “When such personalities join a party, it is natural for that party to get stronger and reach the masses with more vigour. Jagmohan Singh Kang is an experienced and intelligent leader. He has a connection with people, not just in his constituency, Kharar, but also across Mohali.”

Kulwant Singh said that the promises made by Arvind Kejriwal during his election manifesto have been fully implemented in Delhi and the Delhi model is known all over India for its pro-people governance. He said that the same model will be implemented in Punjab by Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. “My main focus will be to provide clean water, electricity, health services and timely employment to the people of Punjab,” he said.

Will provide 50% reservation to women in govt jobs: Ranjit Gill

The SAD-BSP candidate from the Kharar assembly constituency, Ranjit Gill, said that if voted to power their coalition will provide 50% reservation to women in government jobs.

Flaying the policies of the Congress, he said the people of the state were anxiously waiting for the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD-BSP government to come in power.

He also alleged that the AAP was trying to fool the people of the state by making aimless promises and that the party had no base. Some Congress workers also joined SAD in presence of Ranjit Gill.

Haryana’s Cong leaders lend support to Dhillon

In the Dera Bassi constituency bordering Haryana, several Congress leaders, including Haryana Congress president Selja Kumari, MLA Pradeep Chaudhary of Kalka, MLA Shelly Chaudhary of Naraingarh and MLA Renu Bala of Sadhaura, campaigned for Deepinder Singh Dhillon in Handesara.

Speaking on the occasion, Selja said that in making Charanjit Singh Channi, the chief ministerial face, the high command had given importance to the politics of equality.

SAD-BSP candidate NK Sharma trains guns on Cong, AAP

SAD-BSP candidate from Dera Bassi NK Sharma alleged that during the lockdown when SAD workers were extending their support to recover from global pandemic, Congress’ Deepinder Singh Dhillon and AAP’s Kuljit Singh Randhawa were busy carrying out illegal mining.

Sharma was addressing a series of public meetings in Janetpur. During his campaign trail, he also visited Sundra, Takrali, Haripur Hindwa, Mor Thekri and other areas on the outskirts of his constituency. Sharma alleged that over the last five years, gunda tax had been collected from stone crusher owners.

He also termed the Congress and AAP “adversities for Punjab.”

SAD-BSP candidate Sohana campaigns in villages

Parvinder Singh Sohana, joint candidate of the Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday addressed various election rallies in Kambala, Kambali, Siau, Nagari, Phase 11, Guru Nanak Colony, Akal Ashram Colony and Sector 89.

Sohana said he would always be indebted to the people of Mohali constituency for their support and love. “The gathering of people at election rallies proves that people wanted to see the Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party government in Punjab,” he said.

During election meetings held at different places, Sohana was weighed with sweets and coins.

Will provide clean administration in Mohali: Ravneet Brar

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate from Mohali, Ravneet Brar, said, “If voted to power, we will provide clean and transparent administration in Mohali. At the same time, an impartial inquiry will be carried out to look into the corruption and scams perpetrated by the incumbent MLA. Accountability of government officials to the public will be fixed.”