Punjab polls: BJP will send drug, mining mafia to jail, says Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday warned the drug and mining mafia operating in Dera Bassi that their “next destination” will be jail as soon as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Punjab.

Rajanth, who was addressing a rally in Lalru in support of BJP’s Dera Bassi candidate Sanjeev Khanna, said that before the BJP formed government at the Centre in 2014, India was called a “scam country”.

“No one used to take India seriously on the international stage, but today it has not only become a powerful country but is being taken seriously,” said the defence minister.

The former BJP national president appealed to the people of Punjab to unite in support of the saffron party, claiming that it has taken many important decisions in interest of the nation in the past seven years.

Rajnath also charged the Congress government with deliberately stalling the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state, and promised that every Punjab resident will be given free treatment facility by implementing the scheme within three months if the BJP combine takes charge.

The Union minister also accused other parties of dividing Punjab on caste-basis to form the government, and said the BJP “believes in building society over forming government”.

Among those present at the rally were Haryana cabinet ministers Anil Vij and OP Yadav, MPs Arvind Sharma and Naib Saini, former Chandigarh MP Satya Pal Jain, BJP district president Sushil Rana and Kisan Morcha national secretary Harjit Grewal.