Punjab polls: Dera Bassi got big projects during Congress regime, says Dhillon

Congress candidate from Dera Bassi Deepinder Singh Dhillon on Wednesday said during the past five years of Congress regime in Punjab, he had brought several big projects for the constituency.

Addressing an election meeting in Dera Bassi, he said several projects were under construction and will be completed in a time-bound manner.

Taking on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Dhillon said both SAD and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Punjab for a decade, but failed to carry out any development work in Dera Bassi: “Sitting SAD MLA NK Sharma only expanded his business in Zirakpur, while villages continued to remain in bad shape.”

Congress only laid foundation stones in Dera Bassi: NK Sharma

SAD-BSP candidate and sitting Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma said the Congress had only laid a series of foundation stones during its reign in Punjab, while the state saw all-round development during the tenure of the previous SAD government.

While releasing a report card of his projects, Sharma said the SAD government had lived up to the expectations of people and fulfilled all its promises.

He said a total of ₹11,486.72 crore were spent in the Dera Bassi urban area between 2007 and 2016, while Zirakpur urban area got ₹20,020.96 crore and ₹48.06 crore were spent on basic infrastructure of Lalru.

Balbir Sidhu lashes out at AAP

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said the party was trying to fool Punjabis through fake claims and commitments, merely to win the elections.

He said the Congress government in Punjab had delivered what it had promised. “There’s no such work that the Congress government did not do. The party will fill whatever blanks were left after returning to power in Punjab again,” he added.

AAP’s Kulwant campaigns in Phase 7 market

Campaigning in Phase 7, Mohali, AAP candidate Kulwant Singh appealed to the shopkeepers to vote for the AAP for better development of the city.

During an interaction with the shopkeepers, Kulwant shared works started and completed by him during his tenure as the city’s mayor.

BJP creating more jobs: Vashisht

BJP candidate Sanjeev Vashisht campaigned in Mohali’s Phase 9 and shared with voters that the BJP was well aware that the country could progress only if the states were made self-reliant. That is why, every BJP-ruled state was constantly working on creating jobs and industries.

Vashisht said BJP allies had given a special place to the industry and people working in the industry in its 11-point “Sankalp Patra”.

He said electricity rates will be reduced to ₹4 per unit for small, medium and medium enterprises. For rest of the industries, it will cost only ₹5 per unit.

Swaiman campaigns in favour of SSM candidate

Dr Swaiman Singh, a US-based cardiologist, who had provided free medical services during the farmers’ protest, campaigned for Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate Ravneet Singh Brar in Mohali on Wednesday.

During his visits to various phases and the villages of the constituency, Dr Singh said the morcha was working for the welfare of Punjab, while the remaining parties were only pursuing their own interests and didn’t care about Punjab.

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidate Ravneet Singh Brar during his campaign in Mohali on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Kejriwal misleading Punjabis, says Sohana

Parvinder Singh Sohana, joint candidate of SAD-BSP alliance from Mohali, campaigned in Bakarpur village, Sector 104, Mauli Baidwan, Phase 5, Sector 67 and Phase 5 Industrial Area.

Sohana said during the previous Akali Dal government, large-scale projects were carried out all over Punjab, whereas the Congress only laid foundation stones and did patch work on roads.

He alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was misleading the people of Punjab using the flop “Delhi model”. “The Delhi government had left people in despair during the Covid-19 pandemic. Out of 450 mohalla clinics in Delhi, 250 were closed,” he added.

Baltana residents will get freedom from traffic jams: Khanna

BJP’s Dera Bassi candidate Sanjeev Khanna said Baltana residents will get respite from traffic jams, as soon as the BJP returns to power in Punjab. While interacting with voters in Baltana, he said the central government will work on the possibilities of making an underpass or railway overbridge at the railway gate.

Khanna said even though Baltana was the centre of Zirakpur area, it had no proper drainage system or parking facility.

BJP’s Dera Bassi candidate Sanjeev Khanna interacting with voters in Baltana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Gill holds election meetings in Kharar

SAD-BSP candidate Ranjit Singh Gill addressed election meetings in various villages of Kharar.

Gill said the SAD-BSP alliance alone deserved a chance to serve Punjabis to bring back the era of development, and all-round peace and prosperity. “The Congress has not taken a single decision in favour of residents in the last five years, while the AAP has introduced corruption in Punjab politics by selling party tickets to wrong elements. Now, Arvind Kejriwal is trying to fool Punjabis by asking for a chance, when he knows he cannot deliver anything,” he said.

While interacting with female voters, he said the SAD-BSP alliance was committed to giving ₹2,000 a month to women heads of below-poverty line families.

He further assured that the constituency’s development was his priority and that the party’s 13-point programme will be implemented as soon as the SAD-BSP government came to power.