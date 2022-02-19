Punjab polls: ECI conducts surprise check at Mohali mayor’s house

Acting on a complaint, a team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted a surprise check at the residence of Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu in Sector 78 around 11pm on Friday night.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjeet Singh said ECI had received a complaint about liquor being stored at the mayor’s house, but the team found nothing of the sort.

The inspection was still underway amid heavy police presence at the time of filing of this report.

The mayor is the brother of Mohali Congress candidate and three-time MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Deputy mayor Kuljeet Bedi said it was nothing but dirty politics by Congress opponents ahead of the assembly elections.

Liquor vends in UT near Punjab border closed till Sunday

All liquor vends in Chandigarh within 3km of inter-state borders with Punjab will stay closed from 6pm on February 18 till the conclusion of the Punjab assembly polls on February 20. Also, March 10, the day of counting of votes, will be a dry day for these liquor vends, as per an order by UT excise and taxation commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

UT grants leave to Punjab voters

The UT administration has granted special casual leave on February 20 to all employees and workers, at various boards, corporations, institutions, industries, factories, shops and private firms, who are registered voters in Punjab, to enable them to exercise their franchise in the assembly elections.

UT changes office timings to reduce traffic congestion

To reduce traffic congestion due to different offices of Punjab, Haryana and the central governments working on the same timings, UT adviser Dharam Pal has changed the timings of UT administration offices. From February 21 onwards, these offices will function from 9.30am to 5.30pm.