Punjab polls: Govt announces paid holiday on Feb 20
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Chandigarh : The Punjab government has declared a paid holiday in the state on February 20 on account of voting for the assembly polls in the state.
An official spokesperson said the date of polling shall be a paid holiday in respect of all persons employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment situated in the state and entitled to vote in the election. A notification has been issued by the personnel department in this regard.
Voting in the state’s 117 assembly seats will be held in a single phase and the counting will take place on March 10.