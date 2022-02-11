Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab polls: Govt announces paid holiday on Feb 20
Punjab polls: Govt announces paid holiday on Feb 20

The date of polling shall be a paid holiday in respect of all persons employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment situated in the state and entitled to vote in the election
The Punjab government has declared a paid holiday in the state on February 20 on account of voting for the assembly polls in the state.
The Punjab government has declared a paid holiday in the state on February 20 on account of voting for the assembly polls in the state.
Chandigarh : The Punjab government has declared a paid holiday in the state on February 20 on account of voting for the assembly polls in the state.

An official spokesperson said the date of polling shall be a paid holiday in respect of all persons employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment situated in the state and entitled to vote in the election. A notification has been issued by the personnel department in this regard.

Voting in the state’s 117 assembly seats will be held in a single phase and the counting will take place on March 10.

