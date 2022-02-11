Punjab polls: Himachal CM seeks votes in name of Modi in Mukerian

Hoshiarpur: Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday addressed an election rally in Mukerian in favour of BJP candidate Jangi Lal Mahajan and appealed to the electorate to vote for the party to strengthen Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s hands. Thakur said the country needed a strong and committed leader like Modi to lead the nation.

Recalling PM’s January 5 visit to Punjab which was cut short due to security lapse, Thakur said that had Modi attended the rally, he would have announced development projects worth several crores.

“The announcements would have proved a milestone for the state’s progress but the Congress government did not let it happen. For Punjab to grow, it is necessary that a BJP-led government comes to power,” he said.

Thakur said it was a matter of pride that the country’s reins were in the hands of a competent leader like Modi “who was capable of steering the country through a crisis”.

“Punjab did not progress at a pace it should have, so it is pertinent that BJP forms the government here. I am sure Modi Ji will leave no stone unturned to make it a prosperous state”, he added.