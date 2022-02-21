Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab polls: Moga Cong chief booked for violating election code
Kamaljeet Singh Brar was allegedly moving in Baghapurana constituency in his motorcade and holding a public meeting on the voting day, said the police
Police have registered a case against Kamaljeet Singh Brar, president of the Moga district Congress and son of Baghapurana MLA Darshan Singh Brar, for violation of the model code of conduct.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Moga: Police have registered a case against Kamaljeet Singh Brar, president of the Moga district Congress and son of Baghapurana MLA Darshan Singh Brar, for violation of the model code of conduct, on Sunday.

He was allegedly moving in Baghapurana constituency in his motorcade and holding a public meeting on the voting day, said the police.

The case was registered on the complaint of SHO of Samalsar police station Goldi Virdi.

Virdi said Kamaljeet was spotted holding a rally near Samalsar in violation of the poll code. Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sohal said: “We have registered a case against Kamaljeet Brar under Section 188 of the IPC.”

Kamaljeet Brar did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

