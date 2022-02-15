Punjab polls: ‘Parivarwad’ driven parties did nothing for farmers, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday slammed the opposition over the issues of farmers.

"There are many people doing politics in the name of farmers but I can confidently say that no one else has ever done what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did for the welfare of the farmers," news agency ANI quoted Nadda speaking during a poll rally in Punjab's Maur Mandi.



The BJP chief also hurled a dynastic jibe at the opposition during his rally.



"All other political parties are Parivarvad. If their government comes to power in Punjab, then it will benefit their family only," Nadda said.

Nadda also took a swipe at Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his nephew's arrest in the illegal sand mining case.



"Today sand mafias are roaming freely in the assembly constituency of the Punjab Chief Minister. The drug mafias are thriving in Punjab. Congress never did anything for the development of Punjab."

The BJP is contesting the polls in an alliance with former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The BJP-led alliance released its manifesto for the Punjab polls on February 12, promising a ₹5,000 crore commitment for MSP and crop diversification in a bid to woo farmers.

Voting in Punjab’s 117 assembly seats will be held in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



