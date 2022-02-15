Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab polls: ‘Parivarwad’ driven parties did nothing for farmers, says JP Nadda
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: ‘Parivarwad’ driven parties did nothing for farmers, says JP Nadda

Punjab Assembly election 2022: BJP president JP Nadda slammed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his nephew's arrest in the illegal sand mining case
BJP President JP Nadda while addressing a rally in Punjab.
BJP President JP Nadda while addressing a rally in Punjab.
Published on Feb 15, 2022 06:56 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav

Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday slammed the opposition over the issues of farmers. 

"There are many people doing politics in the name of farmers but I can confidently say that no one else has ever done what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did for the welfare of the farmers," news agency ANI quoted Nadda speaking during a poll rally in Punjab's Maur Mandi. 

The BJP chief also hurled a dynastic jibe at the opposition during his rally.

"All other political parties are Parivarvad. If their government comes to power in Punjab, then it will benefit their family only," Nadda said. 

 

Nadda also took a swipe at Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his nephew's arrest in the illegal sand mining case. 

"Today sand mafias are roaming freely in the assembly constituency of the Punjab Chief Minister. The drug mafias are thriving in Punjab. Congress never did anything for the development of Punjab."

The BJP is contesting the polls in an alliance with former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The BJP-led alliance released its manifesto for the Punjab polls on February 12, promising a 5,000 crore commitment for MSP and crop diversification in a bid to woo farmers.

Voting in Punjab’s 117 assembly seats will be held in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Full election coverage here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out