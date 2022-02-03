Punjab polls: Sidhu says neither he nor Sunil Jakhar can decide Cong’s CM face

Punjab Congress president on Thursday said his predecessor Sunil Jakhar may have extended his support to incumbent chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the party’s next pick if voted back to power, but a decision on the same would not be taken by any one of them.

Punjab is set to vote for its next government on February 20, the results of which would be announced on March 10.

Sidhu said the party should give an agenda to the people who will elect the MLAs. “It is up to Sunil Jakhar whatever he says, but it is not in his hand nor in mine. People will elect MLAs and then CM will be elected. We have to give people an agenda, a model,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Hours, Jakhar said Channi should be given more time to continue in his role and prove himself. “I'm of (the) opinion that Channi has been given the opportunity, he should be given time so that he continues working. People have seen his good work in four months,” Jakhar had said.

Channi was made the chief minister in September 2021 after party veteran Amarinder Singh quit the post and the party amid a bitter power tussle with Sidhu. Singh has now floated his own party and aligned with the BJP for the upcoming polls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will announce the party’s CM face for the upcoming polls on Sunday February 6 during his Scheduled visit to the state. Earlier in the day, Channi said he will accompany Gandhi during his campaign on Sunday.

Gandhi had earlier said the Congress will go into the polls with a CM face and that both Channi and Sidhu have assured him of support irrespective of whoever will be chosen as the candidate.

On Tuesday, Jakhar had reportedly said 42 of the 79 Congress MLAs backed him to take up the CM’s role after the exit of Singh and that only two persons had extended their support to Channi.