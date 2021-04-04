Home / Elections / Rahul Gandhi rides auto to campaign venue at Nemom
Rahul Gandhi, who addressed a campaign meeting at Nemom, here in the evening, took an autorickshawto the venue, catching everyone by surprise.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took an autorickshaw rideat two places in Kerala, on the last day of campaignfor the April 6 Assembly polls, to highlight the rising fuel prices under the BJP-NDA rule.

Gandhi, who addressed a campaign meeting at Nemom, here in the evening, took an autorickshawto the venue, catching everyone by surprise.

K Muraleedharan, MP, is the Congress-led UDF candidate at Nemom, the lone seatwon by the BJP in the 2016 assembly polls.

The constituency is witnessing a fierce triangular fight between the LDF, UDF and the BJP.

Addressing party workers at Nemom, Gandhi, who also took out a roadshow, said he came in an autorickshaw.

The driver of the vehicle said he was not able to make a livelihood as all his earnings go to pay forfuel.

"The BJP keeps raising thepetrol and diesel prices and giving theirmoney to their friends. How dare they come here and ask you for votes?", an angry Gandhi asked.

The Gandhi scion also took an auto ride on his way to the helipad at Kalpettain his constituency Wayanad earlier in the day.

