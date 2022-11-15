Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / SP declares Asim Raza Khan as its candidate for Rampur assembly seat

SP declares Asim Raza Khan as its candidate for Rampur assembly seat

elections
Published on Nov 15, 2022 10:56 PM IST

Raza Khan, considered close to Azam Khan, had contested the parliamentary bypoll as SP candidate but lost to BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi.

The announcement was made by senior party leader Mohd Azam Khan at party office.(HT PHOTO) (File)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Samajwadi Party on Tuesday declared Asim Raza Khan as its candidate from Rampur assembly seat.

The announcement was made by senior party leader Mohd Azam Khan at party office here.

Also Read | Keeping up with UP | The Mainpuri battle will shape the next phase of politics

Raza Khan, considered close to Azam Khan, had contested the parliamentary bypoll as SP candidate but lost to BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi.

The by-election to the assembly seat was necessitated by the disqualification of Azam Khan in a hate speech case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bypolls
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP