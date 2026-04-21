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    Tamil Nadu assembly election 2026: DMK's full list of 164 candidates

    The DMK has announced 164 candidates for the Tamil Nadu polls, fielding Chief Minister M.K. Stalin from Kolathur and allotting the remaining seats to allies

    Published on: Apr 21, 2026 9:36 PM IST
    By Payal Kumari
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    The incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is contesting in 164 seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu state polls. While DMK has retained most of its senior leaders in its candidates list, it has also introduced 60 new faces.

    Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin addresses the gathering during a campaign in support of party candidates at Rayapalayam in Thirumangalam Panchayat Union, in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI)
    Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin addresses the gathering during a campaign in support of party candidates at Rayapalayam in Thirumangalam Panchayat Union, in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

    Chief Minister MK Stalin and deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will once again contest from their sitting seats, Kolathur and Chepauk, respectively.

    Out of the total 234 constituencies in the state, the remaining 70 have been allotted to DMK's allies. This includes Congress with 28 seats, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) with 8 seats, the DMDK with 10 seats, the CPI(M) with 5 seats, and the CPI with 5 seats. While smaller regional allies have been given two to four seats each.

    Also Read: K Annamalai not on BJP list for Tamil Nadu: Once the party's main South face, ‘Singham’ on the sidelines

    Stalin expressed confidence his party and branded each of its candidate as “victory candidate”.

    Here is a list of DMK candidates in 2026 Tamil Nadu state polls-

    1. T.M. Anbarasan - Alandur
    2. Siva V. Meyyanathan - Alangudi
    3. Paul Manoj Pandian - Alangulam
    4. Dr. A.P. Poornima - Ambattur
    5. A.C. Vilvanathan - Ambur
    6. A.P. Nandakumar - Anaikattu
    7. A. Maharajan - Andipatti
    8. N. Chitrarasu - Anna Nagar
    9. M. Sivabalan - Anthiyur
    10. Mahalakshmi Govarthanan - Arani
    11. Monjanour R. Elango - Aravakurichi
    12. J.L. Eswarappan - Arcot
    13. Latha Balu - Ariyalur
    14. K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran - Aruppukkottai
    15. I. Periyasamy - Athoor
    16. S.M. Nasar - Avadi
    17. V. Kokila Mani - Avanashi
    18. D. Mathiyazhagan - Bargur
    19. K.A. Chandrasekar - Bhavani
    20. Durai K. Saravanan - Bhuvanagiri
    21. O. Panneerselvam - Bodinayakkanur
    22. M.K.D. Karthik Dhandapani - Chengalpattu
    23. M.P. Giri - Chengam
    24. Udhayanidhi Stalin - Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
    25. O. Jothi - Cheyyar
    26. D. Senthamizh Selvan - Coimbatore North
    27. V. Senthilbalaji - Coimbatore South
    28. K.M. Raju - Coonoor
    29. N. Ramakrishnan - Cumbum
    30. T. Indirani - Dharapuram
    31. I.P. Senthilkumar - Dindigul
    32. J. John Ebenezer - Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar
    33. C. Kasi - Edappadi
    34. S. Prasanna - Egmore
    35. S. Muthusamy - Erode West
    36. K. Chinnadurai - Gangavalli
    37. Gingee K.S. Masthan - Gingee
    38. N. Nallasivam - Gobichettipalayam
    39. M. Thiravidamani - Gudalur
    40. T.J. Govindarajan - Gummidipoondi
    41. P.K. Sekarbabu - Harbour
    42. A. Shanmugam - Harur
    43. K.S.K. Kannan - Jayankondam
    44. Kavitha Dhandapani - Jolarpet
    45. P.S.T. Saravanan - Kalasapakkam
    46. S. Nithya - Kancheepuram
    47. M.P. Saminathan - Kangayam
    48. R. Mahesh - Kanniyakumari
    49. Aasi M. Thiagarajan - Karur
    50. Duraimurugan - Katpadi
    51. K. Pichandi - Kilpennathur
    52. Dr. Rajeswari Mohangandhi - Kilvaithinankuppam
    53. S. Sabari Karthikeyan - Kinathukadavu
    54. M.K. Stalin - Kolathur
    55. K. Karunanidhi - Kovilpatti
    56. C.K. Raja - Krishnarayapuram
    57. Suriyanur A. Chandran - Kulithalai
    58. S. Balu - Kumarapalayam
    59. G. Anbalagan - Kumbakonam
    60. S.S. Sivasankar - Kunnam
    61. M.R.K. Panneerselvam - Kurinjipadi
    62. T. Parivallal Thangavel - Lalgudi
    63. R. Jayaramakrishnan - Madathukulam
    64. S. Sudharsanam - Madhavaram
    65. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan - Madurai Central
    66. P. Moorthy - Madurai East
    67. G. Thalapathi - Madurai North
    68. R. Balaji - Madurai West
    69. S. Ponmalar - Madurantakam
    70. Karambakkam K. Ganapathy - Maduravoyal
    71. A. Tamilarasi - Manamadurai
    72. S. Kathiravan - Mannachanallur
    73. T.R.B. Rajaa - Mannargudi
    74. K. Kavitha Sundaram - Mettupalayam
    75. M. Midhun Chakaravarthy - Mettur
    76. R.S. Rajakannappan - Mudukulathur
    77. N.S. Karunairaaja - Musiri
    78. Dha. Velu - Mylapore
    79. S. Austin - Nagercoil
    80. P. Rani - Namakkal
    81. Saba. Rajendran - Neyveli
    82. S. Nagajothi - Nilakottai
    83. R. Vaithilingam - Orathanadu
    84. R. Sakkarapani - Ottanchatram
    85. P.M. Ramajeyam - Ottapidaram
    86. Dr. D.N.V. Senthilkumar - Palacode
    87. M. Abdul Wahab - Palayamkottai
    88. K. Selvraj - Palladam
    89. P. Palaniappan - Pappireddippatti
    90. K.K. Kathiravan - Paramakudi
    91. K.S. Moorthy - Paramathi Velur
    92. K. Annadurai - Pattukkottai
    93. S.A. Sathya - Hosur
    94. S.T. Jayalakshmi - Perambalur
    95. R.D. Shekar - Perambur
    96. N. Asokkumar - Peravurani
    97. Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam - Perundurai
    98. Nivedha M. Murugan - Poompuhar
    99. A. Krishnaswamy - Poonamallee
    100. V. Muthuraja - Pudukkottai
    101. M. Appavu - Radhapuram
    102. S. Thangapandian - Rajapalayam
    103. Katharbatsha (a) Muthuramalingam - Ramanathapuram
    104. Vinoth Gandhi - Ranipet
    105. M. Mathiventhan - Rasipuram
    106. K. Karthikeyan - Rishivandiyam
    107. Dr. A. Subairkhan - Royapuram
    108. Ma. Subramanian - Saidapet
    109. R. Rajendran - Salem North
    110. M. Loganathan - Salem South
    111. T. Udhayasuriyan - Sankarapuram
    112. M. Manikandan - Sankari
    113. A. Kadarkarai Raj - Sattur
    114. P. Poomalar - Senthamangalam
    115. A. Venkatesan - Sholavandan
    116. S. Aravind Ramesh - Sholinganallur
    117. S. Durairaj - Srirangam
    118. Thalapathi Murugeshan - Sulur
    119. Raja Anbalagan - T. Nagar
    120. Dr. R.S. Kiruthika Devi - Tambaram
    121. Kalai Kathiravan - Tenkasi
    122. Shan. Ramanathan - Thanjavur
    123. K.S. Ravichandran - Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar
    124. Thangam Thennarasu - Thiruchuli
    125. S. Regupathy - Thirumayam
    126. Kiruthiga Thangapandi - Thirupparankundram
    127. Durai Chandrasekaran - Thiruvaiyaru
    128. Poondi K. Kalaivanan - Thiruvarur
    129. Govi Chezhiaan - Thiruvidaimarudur
    130. N.R. Karthikeyan - Thondamuthur
    131. P. Geetha Jeevan - Thoothukudi
    132. Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan - Thousand Lights
    133. Anitha R. Radhakrishnan - Tiruchendur
    134. Pon Gowtham Sigamani - Tirukkoyilur
    135. Sedapatti M. Manimaran - Tirumangalam
    136. S. Subramanian - Tirunelveli
    137. A. Nallathambi - Tirupattur
    138. K.R. Periakaruppan - Tirupattur
    139. N. Dinesh Kumar - Tiruppur South
    140. V.G. Rajendran - Tiruvallur
    141. E.V. Velu - Tiruvannamalai
    142. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi - Thiruverumbur
    143. C.V. Ganesan - Tittakudi
    144. Dr. S. Inigo Irudayaraj - Tiruchi East
    145. K.N. Nehru - Tiruchi West
    146. M. Jayakumar - Udumalaipettai
    147. G.R. Vasanthavel - Ulundurpettai
    148. K. Sundar - Uthiramerur
    149. A. Sudhakar - Valparai
    150. S. Ambeth Kumar - Vandavasi
    151. D. Gowtham - Vanur
    152. E. Raja - Vasudevanallur
    153. M. Pugazhenthi - Vedaranyam
    154. D. Swaminathan - Vedasandur
    155. Dr. A.K. Tarun - Veerapandi
    156. P. Karthikeyan - Vellore
    157. P.S. Srinivasan - Veppanahalli
    158. Anniyur Siva (a) A. Siva Sanmugam - Vikravandi
    159. G.V. Markandayan - Vilathikulam
    160. Karthik Mohan - Villivakkam
    161. R. Lakshmanan - Villupuram
    162. K.K. Chella Pandiyan - Viralimalai
    163. A.M.V. Prabhakara Raja - Virugambakkam
    164. T.M. Revathi Matheswaran - Yercaud

    Tamil Nadu assembly polls will be done on a single phase on April 23, with vote counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest in the state is expected to be between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance. However, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TMK made a bid to turn the election into a three-way contest.

    • Payal Kumari
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Payal Kumari

      Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her.Read More

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    Home/Elections/Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: DMK's Full List Of 164 Candidates
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