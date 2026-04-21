Tamil Nadu assembly election 2026: DMK's full list of 164 candidates

The incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is contesting in 164 seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu state polls. While DMK has retained most of its senior leaders in its candidates list, it has also introduced 60 new faces. Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin addresses the gathering during a campaign in support of party candidates at Rayapalayam in Thirumangalam Panchayat Union, in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Chief Minister MK Stalin and deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will once again contest from their sitting seats, Kolathur and Chepauk, respectively.

Out of the total 234 constituencies in the state, the remaining 70 have been allotted to DMK's allies. This includes Congress with 28 seats, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) with 8 seats, the DMDK with 10 seats, the CPI(M) with 5 seats, and the CPI with 5 seats. While smaller regional allies have been given two to four seats each.

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Stalin expressed confidence his party and branded each of its candidate as “victory candidate”.