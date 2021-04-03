AIADMK writes to EC on IT raids on ministers, alleges ‘political motivation’

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) wrote to the chief election commissioner of India on Saturday, alleging “political motivation” behind the numerous Income Tax (IT) raids conducted on the premises belonging to the party’s ministers and their associates. The incumbent party asked for the commissioner’s intervention in the matter.

"DMK & Congress leaders having influence with bureaucrats & higher officials, have made officials to raid promises belonging to ministers & their associates," the AIADMK wrote in its letter.

The letter by the party's advocate RM Babu Murugavel said for the past one week, DMK and Congress leaders are trying to "corner our leaders and trying to stop them from participating in the election campaign".

Tamil Nadu, which is all set to go to the polls on April 6, has been witnessing a flurry of raids since Friday. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo MK Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai’s residence was raided by IT officials in Chennai on Friday. Around 28 raids have taken place across Chennai, Coimbatore and Karur on DMK leaders, PTI reported. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) told PTI that the raids have been conducted to check "political cash distribution" in the state.

DMK and its ally Congress both lashed out at the Centre for the raids. Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Friday to criticise the Centre stating that "raiding the opposition is BJP's coping mechanism when facing electoral defeat".

"We (DMK) will not be worried about it. Conduct more searches," Stalin said at a campaign rally in Jayamkondam on Friday.

AIADMK has similarly claimed that sensing the party was close to “claiming victory” “cheap political threats” have been made, adding that “no panchnama” has been issued to the leaders who were raided and “no money no material been seized by the authorities”.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan told PTI that the IT raids on AIADMK was merely an “eye wash”, whereas the ones on DMK was meant to intimidate them.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.