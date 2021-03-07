Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaign in Kanyakumari after temple visit
Union home minister Amit Shah reached Kanyakumari on Sunday to campaign for Pon Radhakrishnan, who has been fielded for the April 6 bypoll. Shah first visited the Suchindram temple, and then began his door-to-door campaign as part of the party's Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyan.
"Today, we have started our door-to-door campaign by visiting 11 homes here. We appeal to all to ensure the win of NDA candidate Pon Radhakrishnan from Kankyakumari Lok Sabha seat in by-polls," Shah said while visiting people's homes, according to news agency ANI.
"I am confident that the AIADMK-BJP-PMK government will be formed in Tamil Nadu," ANI further quoted him as saying.
The bypolls in Kanyakumari will be held along with the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu on April 6. The seat fell vacant after Congress MP H Vasanthakumar passed away due to Covid-19 last year.
This is Shah's second visit to Tamil Nadu in a week. Last Sunday, he visited Chennai and met chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.
BJP is contesting Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with incumbent All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The AIADMK late on Friday night announced that it allocated 20 assembly constituencies to the BJP for the ensuing elections along with the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.
Elections are being held on 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu Assembly, as per the scheduled announced by the Election Commissino of India (ECI), which also said that due to the unprecedented Covid-19 situation the number of polling booths have been increased so that people can follow social distancing protocols.
The counting of votes will be done on May 2.
Shah will also attend the valedictory function of BJP Kerala Vijay Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.
