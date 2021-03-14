DMK’s MK Stalin promises to act on 17 lakh petitions within 100 days if voted to power

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party leader MK Stalin on Sunday assured that his party will resolve all the petitions given by the people within 100 days after coming to power. He also expressed confidence that the DMK will win the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. “I promised to resolve petitions given by people on basic issues within 100 days. I have received around 17 lakh petitions both online and offline. We will surely come to power on May 2 and will solve all petitions received within 100 days,” Stalin was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Targeting the ruling AIADMK government, Stalin said, “These are common problems. The present government could not even solve these everyday problems faced by people. I received many complaints from the people even in Edappadi, the chief minister’s constituency.”

He also assured that there will be a separate department formed only for addressing the petitions received. “We have mentioned this in our manifesto also. The petitions will be sorted and analysed as per districts and constituencies. Also, the people who are in this department will not be involved in any other activity,” he assured. He also promised that more than 10 million families in Tamil Nadu will be benefited once these petitions are addressed.

The DMK chief is in the midst of thick political action in the state which is going to polls on April 6, 2021. Earlier on Saturday, Stalin released his party’s election manifesto, and the candidate list for the Puducherry assembly elections was released on the same day. Also on Friday, the candidate list for the Tamil Nadu assembly election was released.

Hailing the candidate list and the manifesto, Stalin tweeted on Saturday, “Many have mentioned that the candidate list released yesterday [Friday] is the hero of this election. Today I released the second hero, which is the manifesto. Our party’s visionary manifesto will return Tamil Nadu to the path of progress.”

Stalin started his election campaign programme named ‘Stalin in your constituency’ on January 29 and visited 187 constituencies out of the total 234 in Tamil Nadu, where he collected complaints and petitions from the people.