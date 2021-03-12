I have worked, says deputy CM Panneerselvan as he files nomination

Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam on Friday sounded confident of winning from his stronghold of Bodinayakanur in Theni district of Tamil Nadu, where assembly elections will be held in a single phase next month, for the time in a row. “Today, I have filed my nomination from Bodinayakanur. I have been a winning candidate for the past two times. I have done all work in the constituency. People are satisfied with my work so I have been given this seat again. I hope this time too people will support me,” the AIADMK leader said after filing his nomination, according to news agency ANI.

Panneerselvam, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s coordinator, won from the Bodinyakanur constituency in the 2011 and 2016 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The deputy chief minister has fought in the state assembly elections four times and won on all four occasions. Before that he represented Periyakulam.

Paneerselvam will face Thanga Tamilselvan, who quit the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to join TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and later the DMK, and AMMK’s M Muthusamy in Bodinayakanur, his native place. Panneerselvam was reallotted the Bodinayakanur constituency as the AIADMK released the first list of candidates for six seats for the assembly polls last week.

The contest for the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu will see the AIADMK-BJP alliance and DMK-Congress combine up against each other. The DMK, which has been out of power since 2011, is eyeing a comeback and has stitched up a coalition comprising the Congress, the Left, MDMK, VCK and other smaller outfits. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. The MNM is fighting the assembly elections in alliance with actor R Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga (IJK), parties, which recently left the AIADMK and DMK alliance respectively.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

