I-T raids Stalin’s son-in-law’s home, office days before Tamil Nadu elections

Income Tax Department officials are conducting searches at four places in Chennai, including at the house and offices of opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin’s son-in-law, Sabareesh.

This comes days after searches were conducted last week at DMK candidate EV Velu’s premises in Tiruvannamalai and Chennai. Assembly elections will be held in Tamil Nadu on April 6. Velu, a five-time lawmaker, and former minister, is in charge of DMK’s poll preparations and expenditures. The places raided included Arunai Engineering College in Tiruvannamalai, which Velu founded in 1993. A guest house, where Stalin stayed before leaving for a rally in Tiruvannamalai, was also searched last week.

Sabareesh is known to keep a low profile and wield power behind the scenes. He is seen to be a key decision-maker within the DMK.

Also Read | ‘Consider full text’: A Raja to EC for remarks against Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

The DMK also linked the fresh raids to the April 6 polls. “Since the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government came to power [at the Centre], their practice has been to use the government institutions during elections to threaten the opposition,” said DMK spokesperson C Ravindran.

DMK filed a complaint with the Election Commission after raids on Velu’s premises. It said this was done to prevent him from campaigning as Velu was contesting against a BJP candidate.