Nations that invest in healthcare will shine, PM Modi says in Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that healthcare will be one of the key sectors which will play a key role in shaping the future of the country while inaugurating numerous project at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry.

"One sector that will play a key role in the coming year will be the healthcare sector. Nation that invest in healthcare will shine," the Prime Minister said while inaugurating the Blood Centre, in Jipmer, Puducherry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that the project will be a state-of-the-art facility which will cater to the healthcare needs of the people belonging to region. The project cost ₹28 crore and is being set up to provide modern health care facility as well as train healthcare professionals.

"This new facility will accommodate advanced facilities for long-term storage of blood and stem-cells. The facility will function as a research laboratory and training centre for personnel training in all aspects of transfusion," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He also said that healthcare education received a boost during Union Budget.