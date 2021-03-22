50 lakh new jobs, home delivery of ration: BJP releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu assembly elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The party promised 50 lakh jobs and home delivery of ration among other promises.
Other promises include implementing the anti-cow slaughter act. The BJP has said in its election document that there will be ban on movement of cows to Kerala and other states for beef.
Also Read: List of key promises in BJP manifesto
The manifesto also promises to enact an anti-conversation law will to criminalise religious conversation.
"I am confident that NDA will get the majority in Tamil Nadu. We will have a new government and Tamil Nadu will be developed as a progressive state," said Union minister Nitin Gadkari who was present at the release of the manifesto.
The BJP is fighting the election along with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and is seeking to retain power. MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is the challenger, seeking to oust the AIADMK government.
The BJP also promised to give fishermen ₹6,000 assistance annually like farmers and a separate budget for agriculture like other BJP states.
The elections for 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.
In the 2016 assembly elections, the AIADMK won 134 seats, DMK bagged 80 seats and Congress managed to secure only eight seats. The BJP drew a blank.
BJP releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls: List of key promises
50 lakh new jobs, home delivery of ration: BJP releases manifesto for TN polls
Coimbatore South: Kamal Haasan could divide anti-incumbency votes, benefit BJP
We must punish AIADMK-BJP responsible for atrocities in Thoothukudi, says Stalin
'Karunanidhi did not trust Stalin, how will people', says Tamil Nadu CM
Kamal Haasan says his aim is to uplift the poor, targets Stalin over NEET
- Kamal Haasan further said that both the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the DMK are not support-worthy and should make a decisive move towards politics.
DMK puts up countdown timer outside party office, date set for results day
Tamil Nadu elections: Khushbu Sundar declares ₹22.55 crore assets
In Tamil Nadu CM’s model village, lack of jobs stands out amid infra, edu push
DMK fields Poondi Kalaivanan from Thiruvarur, ADMK gives RK Nagar to RS Rajesh
Hundreds of farmers to file nominations from Kangeyam to contest TN polls
- A similar situation arose when 1,016 farmers filed their nominations from Modakurichi Assembly segment in 1996, taking the total nominations to 1,033, causing a nightmare to the Election Commission leading to postponing the poll by one month.