IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / 50 lakh new jobs, home delivery of ration: BJP releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu assembly elections
Union minister Nitin Gadkari was present at the manifesto release function in Chennai on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Union minister Nitin Gadkari was present at the manifesto release function in Chennai on Monday.(ANI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

50 lakh new jobs, home delivery of ration: BJP releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu assembly elections

The BJP is fighting the election along with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and is seeking to retain power. MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is the challenger, seeking to oust the AIADMK government.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:02 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The party promised 50 lakh jobs and home delivery of ration among other promises.

Other promises include implementing the anti-cow slaughter act. The BJP has said in its election document that there will be ban on movement of cows to Kerala and other states for beef.

Also Read: List of key promises in BJP manifesto

The manifesto also promises to enact an anti-conversation law will to criminalise religious conversation.

"I am confident that NDA will get the majority in Tamil Nadu. We will have a new government and Tamil Nadu will be developed as a progressive state," said Union minister Nitin Gadkari who was present at the release of the manifesto.

The BJP is fighting the election along with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and is seeking to retain power. MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is the challenger, seeking to oust the AIADMK government.

The BJP also promised to give fishermen 6,000 assistance annually like farmers and a separate budget for agriculture like other BJP states.

The elections for 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 assembly elections, the AIADMK won 134 seats, DMK bagged 80 seats and Congress managed to secure only eight seats. The BJP drew a blank.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu assembly elections tamil nadu polls tamil nadu bjp bjp manifesto + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The BJP is fighting Tamil Nadu polls along with AIADMK.(Representative Photo/HT)
The BJP is fighting Tamil Nadu polls along with AIADMK.(Representative Photo/HT)
tamil nadu assembly election

BJP releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls: List of key promises

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Among the major promises made by the BJP in its manifesto are 50 lakh new jobs and home delivery of ration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Nitin Gadkari was present at the manifesto release function in Chennai on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Union minister Nitin Gadkari was present at the manifesto release function in Chennai on Monday.(ANI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

50 lakh new jobs, home delivery of ration: BJP releases manifesto for TN polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:02 PM IST
The BJP is fighting the election along with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and is seeking to retain power. MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is the challenger, seeking to oust the AIADMK government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan addresses an election campaign rally in Coimbatore. (PTI)
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan addresses an election campaign rally in Coimbatore. (PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Coimbatore South: Kamal Haasan could divide anti-incumbency votes, benefit BJP

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:56 PM IST
The tripolar contest in Coimbatore South is as diverse as its constituency, which is also the smallest assembly seat in this district and has come under the spotlight with Haasan testing his electoral prowess from here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stalin arrives for this rally in Thoothukudi on Monday. (Photo: DMK)
Stalin arrives for this rally in Thoothukudi on Monday. (Photo: DMK)
tamil nadu assembly election

We must punish AIADMK-BJP responsible for atrocities in Thoothukudi, says Stalin

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:11 PM IST
DMK president MK Stalin on Monday raised the issues of the May 2018 anti-Sterlite protest firing in which 13 people were killed and the June 2020 custodial deaths of father-son duo (R Jayaraj and J Bennicks), both the cases being probed by the CBI
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami addressing a rally in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami addressing a rally in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
tamil nadu assembly election

'Karunanidhi did not trust Stalin, how will people', says Tamil Nadu CM

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Palaniswami’s statement comes on a day when Stalin said that even if the AIADMK emerged victorious in a single seat, the winner would be a 'BJP MLA’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamal Haasan said he wants to uplift the poor, adding that he wants to serve the Constitution.
Kamal Haasan said he wants to uplift the poor, adding that he wants to serve the Constitution.
tamil nadu assembly election

Kamal Haasan says his aim is to uplift the poor, targets Stalin over NEET

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:10 PM IST
  • Kamal Haasan further said that both the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the DMK are not support-worthy and should make a decisive move towards politics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Countdown timer set to May 2, 2021 in the DMK office building in Chennai.(ANI)
Countdown timer set to May 2, 2021 in the DMK office building in Chennai.(ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

DMK puts up countdown timer outside party office, date set for results day

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:30 PM IST
The clock has been set to end on May 2, 2021, the date on which counting of votes will be held in Tamil Nadu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil actor and former Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar joined BJP.(PTI)
Tamil actor and former Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar joined BJP.(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu elections: Khushbu Sundar declares 22.55 crore assets

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:50 AM IST
BJP state unit president and party nominee from Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency L Murugan declared assets (movable and immovable) worth 1.53 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. (File photo)
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. (File photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

In Tamil Nadu CM’s model village, lack of jobs stands out amid infra, edu push

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Palaniswami’s village has good roads, roundabouts shaded by bougainvillea, and streetlights amid rolling fields. It also has an arts and sciences college. He inaugurated the college in 2014 and made higher education accessible particularly to women
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assembly election in Tamil Nadu has been scheduled for April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.(PTI)
Assembly election in Tamil Nadu has been scheduled for April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

DMK fields Poondi Kalaivanan from Thiruvarur, ADMK gives RK Nagar to RS Rajesh

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Here is a look at where the two former chief ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalitha contested and who have been fielded to fill their absence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A family looks at a specially decorated bus that would spread awareness about the importance of voting in the forthcoming Assembly Elections, organised by Tamil Nadu Election Commission, in Chennai on Thursday.(PTI)
A family looks at a specially decorated bus that would spread awareness about the importance of voting in the forthcoming Assembly Elections, organised by Tamil Nadu Election Commission, in Chennai on Thursday.(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Hundreds of farmers to file nominations from Kangeyam to contest TN polls

PTI, Coimbatore
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:28 PM IST
  • A similar situation arose when 1,016 farmers filed their nominations from Modakurichi Assembly segment in 1996, taking the total nominations to 1,033, causing a nightmare to the Election Commission leading to postponing the poll by one month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party president MK Stalin gestures to supporters during a rally after filing his nomination ahead of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections, in Chennai. (AFP)
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party president MK Stalin gestures to supporters during a rally after filing his nomination ahead of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections, in Chennai. (AFP)
tamil nadu assembly election

Stalin slams EPS, vows to speed up probe into Jayalalithaa’s death

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:40 AM IST
Responding to Palaniswami’s charge that Stalin and his father late M Karunanidhi were responsible for Jayalalithaa’s death, the opposition leader said that he was ready to face the justice Arumugamsamy Commission that is investigating the reasons behind her death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Single phase polling to 234 seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled on April 6.(HT File Photo)
Single phase polling to 234 seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled on April 6.(HT File Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

TN assembly elections: Scores of candidates file papers on day 3 of nomination

PTI, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Since the nomination process began on March 12, 1,223 people including 210 women candidates have filed the papers, according to EC statistics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President of the Tamil Nadu unit Congress of KS Azhagiri released the poll manifesto on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )
President of the Tamil Nadu unit Congress of KS Azhagiri released the poll manifesto on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )
tamil nadu assembly election

In Tamil Nadu poll manifesto, Congress promises jobs, tax exemption for startups

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah at a roadshow in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, earlier this month. (File photo)
Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah at a roadshow in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, earlier this month. (File photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

In Tamil Nadu, NDA attempts a new caste coalition

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:30 AM IST
It is, in that sense, a repeat of the BJP’s attempts in north India to play on the heterogeneity within backward and Dalit castes, and create a coalition with the more marginalised segments of society. But the roots of this form of politics go deeper in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP