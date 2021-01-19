Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami likely to meet PM Modi today

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Palaniswami is in Delhi on a two-day visit which began on Monday.

On the first day of his visit, Palaniswami met Union home minister Amit Shah. During the meeting, the chief minister discussed various issues concerning his state, a home ministry official said.

The Assembly election is due in Tamil Nadu in the next few months and Shah had recently visited the southern state. Palaniswami has been heading the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had come together during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and decided to fight the Assembly polls together in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK government has been facing attack from opposition DMK. Its chief chief M K Stalin on Monday accused the AIADMK government of blocking schemes such as the Hogenakkal integrated drinking water project, brought by his party when it was in power.

Stalin claimed the DMK government had completed 80 per cent of the work on the Hogenakkal integrated drinking water project.

"I went to Japan to get funds for the project. But when the AIADMK came to power, it thwarted the plan. We will complete the project when the DMK comes to power," he said.

Stalin, whose party is aiming to come back to power after being in the opposition for the last 10 years, has been touring the state and addressing the people's grama sabha (village level) meetings, as a prelude to the campaign for assembly elections, likely in April-May.

During his meeting with PM Modi, Palaniswami is likely to invite him to unveil a memorial for late former chief minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa in Chennai among other infrastructure projects for the state.

He is also likely to discuss the political situation in Tamil Nadu and the scheduled release of AIADMK’s former interim secretary V K Sasikala from prison on January 27.