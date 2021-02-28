Tamil Nadu: First BSF contingent arrives in Madurai ahead of polls
The first contingent of 1,130 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from nine companies arrived in Madurai on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
Nine companies have been deployed in Madurai and its adjoining areas following the announcement of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
The BSF personnel were taken for a Covid-19 test immediately after they arrived at the Madurai Railway Station from Assam. They were later sent in different groups to Tenkasi, Tuticorin and Nagercoil districts for election security.
Ahead of the scheduled assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, an all-party meeting was also held on Saturday at the residence of the district collector, T Anbalagan, in Madurai.
The 234 members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of the votes will be done on May 2.
Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray.
