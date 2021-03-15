Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / Top TN leaders, including chief minister, file nominations ahead of assembly elections
tamil nadu assembly election

Top TN leaders, including chief minister, file nominations ahead of assembly elections

The last date of nominations for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu is on March 19 as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Edappadi in Salem district has historically remained one of the strongholds of the ruling AIADMK party and the chief minister has won the constituency four times including the 2011 and 2016 assembly elections.(Twitter/@AIADMKITWINGOFL)

Top political leaders in Tamil Nadu, including chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, submitted their nominations on Monday for the constituencies they are contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader (AMMK) TTV Dhinakaran and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan also filed their nominations.

The last date of nominations for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu is on March 19 as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). A single-phase election has been scheduled for the 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu on April 6 and the counting of votes would be held on May 2.

After CM Palaniswami completed the formalities for his nomination, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party tweeted, “Chief minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswami filed his nomination today as the AIADMK candidate for the Edappadi assembly constituency,”. Edappadi in Salem district has historically remained one of the strongholds of the ruling AIADMK party and the chief minister has won the constituency four times including the 2011 and 2016 assembly elections.

MK Stalin also filed his nomination from the Kolathur assembly constituency in Chennai where he has won in the past two elections in 2011 and 2016. Stalin also received a warm welcome by a large crowd of party cadres and the people of Kolathur constituency.

MNM leader and actor-turned-politician Haasan filed his nomination from the Coimbatore South assembly constituency. “I filed my nomination today amid the wishes and greetings of the people of Coimbatore,” Haasan tweeted in Tamil sharing a picture of him submitting the papers. He formed the MNM party in 2018 and is a debutant in the Tamil Nadu assembly election.

General secretary of the AMMK TTV Dhinakaran also filed his nomination on Monday from the Kovilpatti assembly constituency in the Thoothukkudi district. His party, the AMMK, was also formed in 2018 after Dhinakaran split from the AIADMK. He would be contesting against the sitting AIADMK MLA Kadambur C Raju and K Srinivasan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

