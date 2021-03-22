IND USA
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / 'We don't take Kamal Haasan seriously': DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin
Udhayanidhi Stalin(ANI)
Udhayanidhi Stalin(ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

'We don't take Kamal Haasan seriously': DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin

he 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:57 PM IST

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday dismissed actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan comments that both the DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu are ‘not support worthy. “I don't want to comment on Kamal Haasan. We don't take him seriously,” Stalin said, according to news agency ANI.

Haasan, the president of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), said ahead of the upcoming state elections that the people of Tamil Nadu should vote decisively so as to not leave a hung assembly. "Both (AIADMK and DMK) aren't support-worthy," news agency ANI quoted him as saying on Sunday.

Stalin also expressed confidence in the DMK's poll prospects, adding that the party will definitely talk about the late Tamil Nadu leader and six-time chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death in its campaigns. This comes despite the AIADMK's objection to Jayalalithaa's name being used in electoral rallies. In fact, the AIADMK, the party where Jayalalithaa served as the general secretary for 27 years till her death in 2016, has even approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking appropriate directions to the DMK to avoid any reference to the former chief minister's death in poll campaigns.

The elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The term of the 15th legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

The ruling AIADMK is contesting the elections in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The DMK will contest 173 seats out of the 234 and has allotted 61 seats to its alliance partners. Under the DMK-led alliance, the Congress party will contest 25 seats, while six each have been given to the CPI, the CPI (M), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Haasan's MNM will be contesting 154 of the 234 assembly seats. Of the remaining 80 seats, the MNM's two alliance partners, the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by R Sarathkumar and TR Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), will contest 40 seats each.


(With inputs from ANI)


