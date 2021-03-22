Home / Elections / TMC worker allegedly killed in Bengal's Jhargram
TMC worker allegedly killed in Bengal's Jhargram

Huge police force has been deployed in Jhargram hospital area following Durga Soren's death.
ANI, Jhargram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:14 AM IST
TMC workers staged a protest and blocked road to protest against the death of the party worker.(FILE PHOTO.)

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly killed by BJP cadres near Netura bus stand area here on Sunday night.

TMC worker Durga Soren was admitted to Jhargram hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Later, TMC workers staged a protest and blocked road to protest the death of the party worker. Following this, huge police force was deployed in Jhargram hospital area.

"He was found unconscious from the road. After being brought to the hospital from there, the doctor declared him dead. We will see how soon the police take action. Later, we file an official FIR at the police station. I want to know from the BJP leaders...what is really the number of TMC workers who died due to attacks planned by them," TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya said.

The incident comes ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

