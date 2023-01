Tripura election: BJP releases first list of 48 candidates, Congress names 17

Ahead of the 60-member Tripura assembly election on February 16, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its first list of 48 candidates, while the Congress announced a list of 17 candidates. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has been nominated as a BJP candidate from Town Bordowali. The party has also fielded union minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur. Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded its leader Sudip Roy Barman to contest from Agartala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2018, the BJP first formed the government in the state - ending the CPI(M)'s 20-year reign. This year, the CPI(M) is contesting the state elections in alliance with the Congress.

Also read: Tripura elections: Entry of new contender alters electoral dynamic

Here is a list of candidates and their constituencies announced by BJP:

Manik Saha - Town Bordowali Swapna Majumdar - Rajnagar (SC) Gautam Sarkar - Belonia Pramod Reang - Santirbazar Dipayan Choudhury - Hrishyamukh Mailaphru Mog - Manu (ST) Sankar Roy - Sabroom Patal Kanya Jamatia - Ampinagar (ST) Ranjit Das - Amarpur Bikas Chakma - Raima Valley (ST) Manoj Kanti Deb - Kamalpur Swapna Das Paul - Surma (SC) Suchitra Debbarma - Ambassa (ST) Shambhu Lal Chakma - Chawamanu (ST) Bhagban Chandra Das - Pabiachhara (SC) Sudhangshu Das - Fatikroy (SC) Tinku Roy - Chandipur Sushanta Chowdhury - Majishpur Rebati Mohan Das - Pratapgarh Minarani Sarkar - Badharghat Antara Deb Sarkar - Kamalasagar Sushanta Deb - Bishalgarh Himani Debbarma - Golaghati (ST) Jishnu Debbarma - Charilam (ST) Taffajal Hossain - Boxanagar Kishor Barman - Nalchar (SC) Debabrata Bhattacharjee - Sonamura Pratima Bhowmik - Bhanpur Subrato Majumdar - Khowai Pinaki Das Chowdhury - Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar Kalyani Roy - Teliamura Ram Pada Jamatia - Bagma (ST) Pranajit Singha Roy - Radhakishorepur Abhisekh Debroy - Matarbari Jitendra Majumdar - Kakraban-Salgarh (SC) Ratan Lal Nath - Mohanpur Krishnadhan Das - Bamutia (SC) Dilip Kumar Das - Barjala (SC) Ratan Chakraborty - Khayerpur Surajit Datta - Ramnagar Rajiv Bhattacharjee - Banamalipur Moboshar Ali - Kailashahar Dilip Tanti - Kadamtala-Kurti Jadab Lal Nath - Bagbassa Biswabandhu Sen - Dharamnagar Malina Debnath - Jubarajnagar Binay Bhushan Das - Panisagar Santana Chakma - Pencharthal (ST)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Tripura official suspended for defacing BJP poster on PM Modi

Here is a list of candidates and their constituencies announced by Congress:

Prasanta Sen Choudhury - Mohanpur Sista Mohan Das - Barjala (SC) Sudip Roy Barman - Agartala Ashish Kumar Saha - Town Bordowali Gopal Roy - Banamalipur Keshav Sarkar - Majlishpur Raj Kumar Sarkar - Badharghat (SC) Susanta Chakraborty - Suryamaninagar Ashok Debbarma - Charilam (ST) Ashok Kumar Baidya - Teliamura Titan Pal - Radhakishorepur Pranajit Roy - Matarbari Rubi Gope - Kamalpur Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl - Karmachara (ST) Satyaban Das - Pabiachhara (SC) Birajit Sinha - Kailashahar Chayan Bhattacharjee - Dharmanagar

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON