IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Us Presidential / Politics? Golf? Media? What’s next for Donald Trump
President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Marine One with First Lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.(AP)
President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Marine One with First Lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.(AP)
us presidential

Politics? Golf? Media? What’s next for Donald Trump

Before the Capitol riot, it looked like Trump would remain the apple of the eye of the Republican Party or at least a kingmaker in the GOP. But January 6 changed all of that for him.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST

In a presidency which was marked by a departure from the norm, life after the Oval Office for Donald Trump may also not adhere to the patterns of most ex- presidents. While most ex-presidents spend their time out of office playing golf, making a few public appearances, well-paid speeches, writing lucrative memoirs, Trump’s post presidential options are hardly clear. But the January 6 US Capitol riots will continue to define not only his time in the office but also his time after.

Will Trump stay in politics?

Before the Capitol riot, it looked like Trump would remain the apple of the eye of the Republican Party or at least a kingmaker in the GOP. But January 6 changed all of that for him. Trump also leaves office with only 34 per cent job approval ratings showing how massively unpopular he is. The Captiol riots also changed the Republican party as 10 members of the party crossed party lines and joined Democrats in impeaching Trump. Corporate US also seems to be wiping itself off Trump by suspending or stopping campaign contributions to candidates who supported Trump’s challenge to the election results. But the populist tone of the Trump presidency will remain a force to reckon with for the Republican party.

Read more: How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

What will Trump do without social media?

After being de-platformed from social media, Trump will need to find ways to reach his base. The official Trump 2020 mobile app that was used to register rally attendees and for direct messaging during the campaign, was downloaded 2.6 million times in the last year. But it remains to be seen how Trump interacts with his base.

What about the Trump organization?

Trump’s divisive politics have inevitably impacted his New York based real estate, hotel and golf empire. Trump properties have also been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic along with the rest of the real estate, tourism and leisure sectors. Trump’s company already carries $1 billion of debt, much of which he's personally liable for and refinancing the same would be hard after the Capitol riot. So going back to the Trump organization will also be a tough call for the outgoing president.

Read more: National Mall lights up for Americans unable to attend Biden's inauguration

Will we hear Trump say, “You’re fired” on Apprentice?

With his apparent love for the media, Trump is expected to pursue media opportunities of some kind like other ex-Presidents, whether a book deal, a lucrative role at a news channel or his own media venture. Rumors of Trump discussing an “Apprentice” revival with show creator Mark Burnett have cropped up periodically during his time in office. But Trump’s return to network TV is highly unlikely although he could find a place in the conservative networks.

What about retail business?

Like his daughter Ivanka, Trump could get into the retail business, but as far as mainstream customers go, that ship likely sailed a long time ago. Though the family hasn’t declared any intention of expanding their retail business, the Trumps still hold live trademarks for products ranging from infant beddings to coffee to greeting cards.

Although, all of this will depend on Trump’s ability to dodge the legal threats that pre-date the election. Justice Department policy shielded Trump from federal prosecution as a sitting president, but the incoming administration could revive all those cases. Trump's personal conduct is also under scrutiny in a number of civil cases. And then there's the Capitol riot. No matter what path, Trump chooses, his legacy will be defined by the Capitol riots. How he would turn that around, only time will tell!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump
app
Close
e-paper
Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US.(Reuters)
Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US.(Reuters)
us presidential

Jill Biden: Profile of academic who will be the next US first lady

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Mrs Biden previously held the title of 'Second Lady' while her husband served as vice-president from 2009 to 2017. Her work during this period included promoting community colleges, advocating for military families and raising awareness about breast cancer prevention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
us presidential

'...And if you still disagree': Joe Biden's message of democracy for detractors

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Let's start afresh, show respect to one another, Biden appeals to America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of the US Supreme Court (AFP)
File photo of the US Supreme Court (AFP)
us presidential

Bomb threat at US Supreme Court ahead of Biden inaugural

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:52 PM IST
"The court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," said high court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House to travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House to travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.(AFP)
us presidential

Joe Biden plans sweeping executive orders to unwind Trump legacy on Day 1

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:15 PM IST
President-elect Joe Biden plans to begin immediately unwinding President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration, climate and other issues on Wednesday with at least 15 executive actions, including moves to reverse U.S. withdrawals from the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris will be the first woman, first African-American and first Asian-American Vice-President of the US.(Instagram)
Kamala Harris will be the first woman, first African-American and first Asian-American Vice-President of the US.(Instagram)
us presidential

5 things to know about Kamala Harris' political career

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Kamala Harris will be taking oath as the Vice-President of the United States on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vinay, the middle of the three sons of Narayana Reddy and Vijaya Reddy, went to Miami University and attended the Ohio State University College of Law. (Photo: buildbackbetter.gov)
Vinay, the middle of the three sons of Narayana Reddy and Vijaya Reddy, went to Miami University and attended the Ohio State University College of Law. (Photo: buildbackbetter.gov)
us presidential

Who is Joe Biden's speechwriter Vinay Reddy? 5 things to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Vinay's father Narayana Reddy migrated to the US in 1970 after completing MBBS from Hyderabad
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Marine One with First Lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.(AP)
President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Marine One with First Lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.(AP)
us presidential

Politics? Golf? Media? What’s next for Donald Trump

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Before the Capitol riot, it looked like Trump would remain the apple of the eye of the Republican Party or at least a kingmaker in the GOP. But January 6 changed all of that for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump(Reuters)
US President Donald Trump(Reuters)
us presidential

Ahead of inauguration, traditions Trump is breaking

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Trump has refused to attend Biden and Harris’ inauguration ceremony which is customary for all living former presidents to attend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of the US Capitol as the sun sets ahead of the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington, DC.(AP)
View of the US Capitol as the sun sets ahead of the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington, DC.(AP)
us presidential

How inauguration day 2021 will be the most unique in American history

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Around 25,000 members of the National Guard will be present in Washington DC for the event, with the Pentagon having vetted members for any ties to far-right extremists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, US on January 19, 2021(Reuters Photo )
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, US on January 19, 2021(Reuters Photo )
us presidential

'She did all on her own’, says US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’s uncle

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Kamala Harris took to Twitter to say that she and president-elect Joe Biden will work to unify the country, tackle the challenges, and renew the promise of America
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris at the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington.(@KamalaHarris/Twitter Photo )
Kamala Harris at the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington.(@KamalaHarris/Twitter Photo )
us presidential

‘American people united in spirit’: Kamala Harris ahead of inauguration

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Sonya Sotomayor respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The security in the capital has been beefed up amid a high level of security concerns following the January 6 Capitol riots.(REUTERS)
The security in the capital has been beefed up amid a high level of security concerns following the January 6 Capitol riots.(REUTERS)
us presidential

78-yr-old Joe Biden will be oldest US president to take oath

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Joe Biden's inauguration is taking place under the shadow of the unprecedented health crisis and protests in the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President Mike Pence .(AP)
Vice President Mike Pence .(AP)
us presidential

Mike Pence expected to skip Trump's departure ceremony: Report

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:41 AM IST
It would be difficult for Pence to be at Joint Base Andrews for Trump's sendoff and attend President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural, as the outgoing vice president is expected to do, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump.(AP)
US President Donald Trump.(AP)
us presidential

'We must unify around our shared values': Trump in farewell message

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Trump, in a pre-recorded video message released by the White House on Tuesday, said, to serve as the President has been an honour beyond description. “Thank you for this extraordinary privilege. And that’s what it is -- a great privilege and a great honour,” he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the secret service monitors as preparations are made ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration in front of the White House, in Washington, US.(Reuters)
A member of the secret service monitors as preparations are made ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration in front of the White House, in Washington, US.(Reuters)
us presidential

US Inauguration Day 2021: 127-year-old Bible, Trump's absence and Lady Gaga

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Here’s everything you need to know about Inauguration Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP