National Mall lights up for Americans unable to attend Biden's inauguration
Thousands of US flags have been placed at the National Mall in honour of the nearly 200,000 Americans who cannot be present for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The display called the 'Field of Flags' is made up of 191,500 US flags and 56 pillars of light.
According to the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC), the flags are representative of the Americans who cannot travel to Washington, DC, to attend the inauguration in person due to the pandemic, which has infected more than 23.9 million Americans and taken the lives of nearly 400,000.
While the 56 pillars of light represent the 50 states and US territories and illuminate the National Mall.
Images taken on Monday showed the flags carefully placed in rows near the US Capitol, months after a similar flag display honoured the victims who died from coronavirus near the Washington Monument.
According to Biden's inaugural committee, the art display signified a "commitment to an inclusive and safe event that everyone can enjoy from their home."
The flags will be illuminated on Tuesday and Wednesday night as well, the committee said.
Tourists make way to the snow filled Kashmir resorts again
- Gulmarg is once again filled with domestic tourists who are having a gala time skiing, sledging and trekking. That is not all, the resorts are sold out until February end.
- On Friday, the Finnish Ministry of the Interior announced that they will not open borders for tourists, in fact, they are ready to introduce new coronavirus-related restrictions on travel.
Craving for a beach vacation? These 5 places should be on your must-visit list
- A vacation on a beach can solve every problem, at least for the time being. Goa has become the celebrity-favourite vacation spot as after Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor ringing in their New Year, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are also taking a quick vacation there. Here are 5 places that should be on your must-visit list if you are craving for some beach time.
Kerala will soon have India's first ever Labour Movement museum
- Labour Movement museum, that is opening up in Alappuzha, Kerala, will the the first of its kind museum in India. It will showcase the history of world labour movement through huge repository of documents and exhibits.
