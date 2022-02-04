'Family-driven fake Samajwadis': PM Modi's swipe at Akhilesh ahead of UP polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned voters of Uttar Pradesh against voting for “family-driven fake Samajwadis” who he said would make people go hungry and stop all aid being provided to farmers.

Addressing a virtual ‘Jan Chaupal’ in western Uttar Pradesh that will go to polls in the first phase of the Assembly election, Modi said he is happy that people have decided to not allow rioters and mafia to take control of the state.

"You need to be very careful while casting your vote. If they get a chance, these family-driven fake Samajwadis will stop the aid being provided to farmers... These fake Samajwadis will make you go hungry," news agency ANI quoted Modi as saying.

“These polls are to maintain security, honour and prosperity. These polls are to keep history-sheeters out and to make new history. I'm delighted that people of UP have made up their minds that they won't allow rioters and mafia to take control of UP from behind the curtains," he added.

The BJP leadership has been consistently training its guns on the Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party over law and order during its rule.

Further, hailing the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister credited him for establishing the rule of law in the state.

“No one could have imagined that criminals would ever come under control. In the 21st century, UP needs a government that continuously works at double-speed and only a double-engine government can do this,” he added.

Modi said the state has seen several elections following Independence while speaking about what sets apart the upcoming polls in UP. “…these elections are unique. These are for the establishment of peace in UP, for continuation of development, for good governance and for the rapid development of people of UP,” he said.

Speaking about his government’s deeds during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), he said, “Humankind has never witnessed such a crisis on a global level in 100 years. Even during this crisis, we've seen the double benefits of this double-engine.”

The Jan Chaupal was aimed at addressing voters of Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Hapur and Noida districts via Jan Chaupal.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.