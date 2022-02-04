Home / India News / Modi to unveil Statue of Equality in Hyderabad tomorrow
india news

Modi to unveil Statue of Equality in Hyderabad tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 12:13 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate the 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said Ramanujacharya promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living and that the statue is made of panchaloha, a combination of five metals - gold, silver, copper, brass, and zync. It added it is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position in the world.

The inauguration of the statue is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the 1000th birth anniversary celebration of the saint.

Modi will also in Hyderabad inaugurate the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT). “The Prime Minister will also inaugurate ICRISAT’s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and ICRISAT’s Rapid Generation Advancement Facility,” said the statement. The facilities are dedicated to the small farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. A commemorative stamp will also be issued.

ICRISAT is an international organisation involved in agricultural research for development in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

