uttar pradesh assembly election

AAP manifesto for UP assembly polls has promises for all sections

Key promises in the AAP manifesto for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls include allocating 25 per cent of the state budget to education, MSP law for farmers, 10 lakh jobs every year
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh releases the AAP manifesto for the UP assembly polls in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 27, 2022 10:37 PM IST
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released the guarantee patra or manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly polls. The promises include 300 units free electricity, waiver of all loans of farmers, setting up of gram and mohalla clinics, compensation for the next of kin of armed forces personnel killed in the line of duty and for those who died on Covid-19 duty.

“AAP’s manifesto is a guarantee patra which will be implemented at any cost,” said the party’s state incharge Sanjay Singh while releasing the manifesto.

The Aam Aadmi Party has promised to improve the education system by allocating 25 per cent of the state budget to education.

AAP is contesting all 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The key promises include 300 units of free electricity, waiver of all loans of farmers and payment for their crops within 24 hours, hike in sugarcane price every year, MSP (minimum support price) law for farmers, gram clinic in villages and mohalla clinic in cities, free bus ride for women across the state and 1000 per month to every woman. Also among the promises are 5000 per month unemployment allowance, 10 lakh jobs every year, renewal of old pension for government employees, dedicated policies for the Bundelkhand region to address issues of farmers, implementing OBC reservation in appointment of 69000 teachers, 1 crore compensation to kin of armed forces martyrs and government job to a family member and 1 crore compensation to kin of those who died on Covid-19 duty. Besides, 80 per cent government jobs in Uttar Pradesh will be reserved for youths of the state and recruitment to 97,000 posts of teachers will be done within one month of forming the government.

The promises also include fixing minimum 25,000 per month salary for teachers of private schools, identity cards to all vendors and 10 lakh accident insurance policy, caste census and introducing Lokpal bill.

The AAP manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls also includes some promises for lawyers. These include: life insurance of 10 lakh for lawyers, state government to pay registration fee of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh and 5,000 per month allowance for lawyers for three months from the date of registration.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

