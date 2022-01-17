Adityanath: SP’s list shows its character

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday slammed the Samajwadi Party over its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls which, he claimed, comprised criminals and anti-social elements.

“While the BJP first list of candidates reflects representation to different sections of the society and social justice formulae at work, the one by SP reveals the character of that party and that of its allies,” Adityanath said while addressing the media after inspecting a Covid-19 care facility at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

“All those who saw the BJP list would feel satisfied as it reveals the party is fulfilling the meaning of the party’s slogan sabka saath sabka vikas (support of all, development of all),” he said.

“The list of the SP and its allies has also been seen by one and all. Tickets have been given to those responsible for migration of Hindu traders from Kairana and to those responsible for riots in Muzaffarnagar. Those with a history sheet have also got tickets in Bulandshahr and Loni,” the chief minister said.

“It reveals the character of the SP and its allies,” he added.

“Their social justice is to make power a symbol of atrocity by bringing these elements to power and this is reflected in their ticket distribution too,” the CM said.

Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur who is also part of the BJP’s UP election panel too hit out at the Samajwadi Party.

“While the BJP is attracting honest professionals, the SP list has leaders some of whom are in jail or just out on bail,” Thakur said.