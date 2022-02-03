Amit Shah play up Kalyan Singh’s sacrifice in Jahangirabad and Dibai

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday played up the ‘sacrifice’ of late UP chief minister Kalyan Singh in his pocket borough -- Jahangirabad and Dibai towns of Bulandshahar district -- even as he lashed out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) for what he said “was partonising criminals and Mafiosi.”

Jahangirabad and Dibai areas have the influence of Lodh voters and Kalyan Singh was their leader.

Shah reminded the people that the Modi government had conferred the Padma Vibhushan on Kalyan Singh and said “Babuji (Kalyan) left the chief ministership for the Ram temple and on the other hand the SP government ordered firing of bullets on kar sevaks.”

Addressing a gathering in Jahangirabad, Shah said that Mafiosi were now either in the list of SP candidates or in jails. He further said that many of them had migrated from the state under the rule of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Shah said that the Yogi government will be formed again in the state, after the forthcoming assembly elections, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Launching an attack on the Samajwadi Party, he asked: Who admires Atiq Ahmad and promotes Azam Khan? Where are they now? And then he himself answered: “In jail”.

The union home minister also accused the SP of being hand in glove with the BSP. They extended support to Congress government at the centre between 2004 and 2014, he said

Attacking the alliance of SP and RLD, he said “Akhilesh does press conferences with Jayant (Chaudhary) and doesn’t go to the public. They will not form the government.

In a bid to please the farmers, Shah said the Modi govt transfered ₹6,000 each in the account of farmers as ‘Samman Nidhi.’

He further said that the poor got Ayushman card and toilets and said Modi would be more stronger if the BJP government was formed in UP. “Modi ensured safety of the country, abolished Articles 370 and 35 A. Congress and SP used to oppose the move and had said that it would result in bloodshed. But not a drop of blood was spilled,” Shah said.

Shah counted the achievements of BJP government and said now there were metroes in Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Kanpur. He said the BJP government built 7,000 km roads in rural area, gave 42,000 homes to the poor and constructed 14,000 km of highways and expressways.

He urged the people to give one more chance to the BJP and “UP will become the best state of the country in next 5 years.”