Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath to release BJP manifesto today

Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah will release the BJP’s Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the forthcoming UP elections at the party office in Lucknow on Sunday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting ahead of the UP Assembly elections. They will release the BJP’s Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra on Sunday. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 10:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will release BJP’s Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the forthcoming UP assembly polls, at the party office here on Sunday.

Interestingly, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has held back its manifesto with party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that he has decided to wait for the BJP to declare their manifesto first.

The Congress has already declared a women-centric manifesto for the polls while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) doesn’t come out with a manifesto.

Shah, who is scheduled to later campaign in Baghpat and Amroha in west UP, had launched BJP’s manifesto for 2017 UP polls, too.

Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Dharmendra Pradhan, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev and senior minister Suresh Khanna, who heads the manifesto committee, would be present at the manifesto release.

Yogi had on December 15 launched the ‘akansha petis (aspiration bins)’, which the party said were placed across the state to help the party gather feedback from the people on issues they would want the BJP to focus on if it came to power again in UP.

“We sought information from across the state on what people wanted to see in the party’s sankalp patra. On the basis of the suggestions that were received, the committee formulated the manifesto,” said Manish Dixit, BJP’s media in-charge.

