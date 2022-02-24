Govt will hike petrol, diesel price after polls: Cong leader Rajiv Shukla

Senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla on Thursday targeted the BJP government at the Centre for hike in prices of petroleum products and claimed that preparations were afoot to effect another hike in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Speaking to media persons here, Shukla said assembly polls to five states would be over on March 7 and the price hike would be effected soon thereafter. He said the price hike would be yet another blow to the common man in the backdrop of rising unemployment. He said the Congress would urge the government to not increase the prices of petroleum products after the polls.

Shukla released Congress’ three campaign songs produced by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) general secretary Sharad Mishra. The three songs are based on party’s slogan of “Ladki hun, lad sakti hun” (I am a girl, I can fight), assurance to fulfil all promises and the rising inflation.