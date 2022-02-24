Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Govt will hike petrol, diesel price after polls: Cong leader Rajiv Shukla
uttar pradesh assembly election

Govt will hike petrol, diesel price after polls: Cong leader Rajiv Shukla

Senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said assembly polls to five states would be over on March 7 and the price hike would be effected soon thereafter
Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said price of petroleum products will rise after the assembly polls in five states
Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said price of petroleum products will rise after the assembly polls in five states
Published on Feb 24, 2022 11:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla on Thursday targeted the BJP government at the Centre for hike in prices of petroleum products and claimed that preparations were afoot to effect another hike in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Speaking to media persons here, Shukla said assembly polls to five states would be over on March 7 and the price hike would be effected soon thereafter. He said the price hike would be yet another blow to the common man in the backdrop of rising unemployment. He said the Congress would urge the government to not increase the prices of petroleum products after the polls.

Shukla released Congress’ three campaign songs produced by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) general secretary Sharad Mishra. The three songs are based on party’s slogan of “Ladki hun, lad sakti hun” (I am a girl, I can fight), assurance to fulfil all promises and the rising inflation.

© 2022 HindustanTimes
