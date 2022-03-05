PM Modi's 'chai pe charcha', 'damru' video from Varanasi. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, where he was seen sharing candid moments with locals. He enjoyed a cup of tea at a local stall in a 'kulhar', played 'damru' at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and also paid a visit to the railway station and interacted with local shopkeepers. The visit comes ahead of the seventh phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on Monday when Varanasi also votes.

A video shared by PM Modi's official YouTube channel shows him visiting Varanasi's Cannt Railway Station where he was offered a cup of tea. In visuals posted by the BJP, the prime minister is seen holding 'chai pe charcha' (conversation over a cup of tea) with locals.

In another video, he is saying playing a damru at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in the city.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi also held a mega roadshow in the temple town. Before the roadshow, he garlanded the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Crowds cheered and showered flowers the prime minister's cavalcade as he held the roadshow.

The Varanasi Lok Sabha seat comprises five assembly constituencies of Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt. and Sevapuri.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, there were 4,12,297 registered voters for Varanasi Cantt. assembly seat.

In 2017, 24 candidates were competing for Varanasi Cantt. assembly constituency seat. Varanasi Cantt. was one of the 312 seats won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP’s Saurabh Srivastava defeated Cong’s Anil Srivastava with a comfortable margin of 61,326 votes in previous elections.

Meanwhile, the voting in the sixth phase of UP polls, that saw chief minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath contesting from Gorakhpur, concluded on Thursday and showed a voter turnout of around 54%. The counting of votes for all 403 assembly seats in the state will be conducted on March 10.

