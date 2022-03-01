SP, BSP govts exploited common man, indulged in riots: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments indulged in riots and exploited the common man instead of working for the development of Uttar Pradesh and welfare of the weaker sections.

On the last day of campaigning in the constituencies going to poll in the sixth phase on March 3, Yogi addressed a series of public meetings in various districts. Before launching the campaign, the CM, who is contesting assembly polls from Gorakhpur urban seat and is camping in Gorakhpur, offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Later addressing rallies in Paniyara (Maharajganj), Kapilvastu and Domariyaganj (Siddharthnagar), Balrampur, Pipraich and Sahjanwa (Gorakhpur) Yogi said, “Along with launching a series of development and welfare projects in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP government ensured that there were no riots. The BJP government worked without any discrimination and all people got benefits of the government schemes.”

“The people have voted in the support of the BJP in the five phases of UP polls to pave way for the formation of the majority government in Uttar Pradesh. Now, the party wants support of the people to cross 300-plus seat mark for a strong government in the state,” he said.

“Along with running bulldozers to demolish illegal structures of mafias and criminals, the BJP government will also use them in the development works, including construction of expressway across the state,” the CM added. BJP supporters had parked bulldozers near rally grounds in various districts.

“The SP and BSP governments embezzled development funds and grabbed the land of the people of the weaker section whereas the BJP government constructed schools, colleges, universities and established medical colleges. Public is getting free ration. During the pandemic, people got free treatment, free test and vaccines. Under the SP government, their leaders ate up the ration meant for the poor and also the funds released for welfare schemes. Under the BJP government, the money meant for the poor is credited in their accounts,” Yogi said.

“Earlier except a few districts, there was no regular power supply to the remaining ones whereas under the BJP government the people residing in both rural and urban areas of all the districts are getting uninterrupted power supply,” he said.

“The SP government used the development fund for the construction of boundary walls of cemeteries whereas the BJP government worked for the all-round development of Uttar Pradesh. The government that is working for the welfare of the masses is required again to continue the development projects, to take action against the gangsters indulged in organised crime and to provide security to the common people,” Yogi added.

“Under the SP government, only a particular family benefited and development projects were launched in one district whereas the BJP government worked for the development of Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura. After the election results, every Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary would get one free cylinder on Holi and Diwali festivals, women above 60 years would get free travel in roadways buses. The marriage aid meant for the women belonging to the weaker section will be increased. One youth from each family will be given employment or will get assistance from the government to start their own enterprise,” he said.

