SP candidate weeps seeing BJP flag on his house

Samajwadi Party candidate from Ballia, Narad Rai, wept bitterly on seeing a BJP flag on his house in his native village, Mubarakpur, while campaigning in the village on Tuesday, a video clip that has gone viral on social media showed.

According to reports his elder brother, Vashistha Rai, is supporting BJP candidate Dayashankar Singh. The BJP flag was put up by him at his residence.

In the video one can hear the SP candidate Rai telling his supporters, “This is our house. Anyone who put a BJP flag on our house wants to create a rift in our family. I haven’t thought bad of anyone. Lekin mera bura ho raha hai. I am feeling bad, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.”

The incident took place when Rai had gone for campaigning to his native village, Mubarakpur. He was addressing a meeting, but suddenly became emotional.