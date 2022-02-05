SP door-to-door drive: Workers raise poll pitch in rural pockets of Eastern UP

Samajwadi Party workers are carrying out door-to-door campaigns in Eastern UP districts, seeking support for the party. Among the issues being raised regularly are increasing unemployment, stray cattle damaging crops and inflation.

As SP state secretary Vivek Ranjan Yadav distributed pamphlets of the SP poll manifesto in the villages of Chunchagaon, Chhabilepur, Malhani Bazar, Shikarpur, Basrathpur, Harbaspur in the Malahani Assembly Constituency area of Jaunpur, he highlighted that farmers income has not risen and farmers are not getting fertilisers on time. To get rid of all these problems, support the Samajwadi Party in this election.

Yadav said that as chief minister of UP (2012-2017) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav ensured development and distributed laptops. He urged people to support him to end the problem of unemployment and stray cattle.

SP student wing leader Vikas Yadav distributed the pamphlets of SP manifesto in Belapar, Babura, Ootrukala, Naupedwa market. Yadav appealed to locals to support the SP to make party chief Akhilesh Yadav the UP chief minister and he will eliminate inflation, the problem of stray cattle and unemployment.

In Varanasi’s Shivpur area, SP worker Anand Yadav made public contact in around 11 villages. Yadav told the locals about the promises made by the SP. Youths will get employment and students will get laptops, if the SP forms the government in UP.

Moreover, senior SP workers and leaders are driving the campaign in remote villages of Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Ballia.

Krishna Kumar, a local, said, “SP workers are going door to door in the villages for their party even as senior leaders are busy in West UP.”

There are 61 seats in 10 districts Azamgarh, Ballia, Mau, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi and Mirzapur. Of the 61, SP won 12 assembly constituencies in the 2017 polls.