UP Election: PM Modi urges voters to abide by Covid rules, says ‘Pehle matdan, phir jalpan’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the voters of Uttar Pradesh to exercise their franchise as 58 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh are going to the polls, kicking off the assembly election. "Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all voters to participate enthusiastically adhering to the Covid rules. First vote and then refreshment," PM Modi tweeted.

उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में आज पहले चरण की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लें। याद रखना है- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2022

Districts that are going to the polls today include Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Today's polling will put 623 candidates to test while 2.27 crore voters will deliver their judgement.

For security measures, nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations of western UP.

Borders of the state have also been sealed. The highest deployment of security personnel has been made in Muzzaffarnagar, Aligarh and Meerur. "In Mathura alone, 75 coys of paramilitary have been deployed and the total force deployed is 21,000 in this constituency," a security official said. Liquor shops have been closed at places which will be voting today.