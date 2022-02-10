Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP Election: PM Modi urges voters to abide by Covid rules, says ‘Pehle matdan, phir jalpan’
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP Election: PM Modi urges voters to abide by Covid rules, says ‘Pehle matdan, phir jalpan’

UP Assembly election Phbase 1: The districts that are going to the polling today include Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar.
58 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh are going to the polls on Thursday in the first phase of UP Assembly Election 2022.&nbsp;(PTI)
58 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh are going to the polls on Thursday in the first phase of UP Assembly Election 2022. (PTI)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 06:38 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the voters of Uttar Pradesh to exercise their franchise as 58 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh are going to the polls, kicking off the assembly election. "Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all voters to participate enthusiastically adhering to the Covid rules. First vote and then refreshment," PM Modi tweeted.

Follow live coverage of 1st phase polling in UP

Full coverage of UP Assembly Election 2022

Districts that are going to the polls today include Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Today's polling will put 623 candidates to test while 2.27 crore voters will deliver their judgement.

For security measures, nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations of western UP.

Borders of the state have also been sealed. The highest deployment of security personnel has been made in Muzzaffarnagar, Aligarh and Meerur. "In Mathura alone, 75 coys of paramilitary have been deployed and the total force deployed is 21,000 in this constituency," a security official said. Liquor shops have been closed at places which will be voting today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi up election
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out