UP polls: Akhilesh says BJP has halved farmers’ earnings

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the BJP, which came to power by promising to double the income of farmers by 2022, has halved their earnings.

Akhilesh Yadav also promised to relax the age limit for government jobs and start police recruitment if the alliance led by his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh.

“Owing to the Covid-19 epidemic, several youths have become overage, he observed and added, “We will give age relaxation in government jobs.”

Akhilesh Yadav was addressing rally in Jaunpur, which votes in the last of the seven-phase UP assembly election on March 7.

“Also, we will urge Delhi to give some relaxation in the age limit for recruitment in the Army,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

He also said the farmers are suffering as a result of bad policies of the BJP government.

“I listen to the speeches of BJP people. They call us parivarvadi. We accept that ham parivar wale log hai (We are family people),” Akhilesh Yadav said.

“Whenever family people go to their homes from outside, they take some items or sweets for the family members. We want to give a suggestion to Baba chief minister that when you go home after March 10 (the counting day), at least take biscuits for your Gullu,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

“And you know who Gullu is,” the Samajwadi Party chief said at the rally without elaborating.

Akhilesh Yadav also said that if the SP coalition government is formed after the state assembly election, then IT infrastructure will be developed in the state and youths will be imparted training in order to deal with the challenges in the coming times.