Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: BJP to launch door-to-door campaign from today, LED Raths after Jan 14

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a door-to-door campaign across the poll-bound state from Tuesday. The campaign will highlight the achievements of the ruling party government under Yogi Adityanath, which is being challenged by the Samajwadi Party and others in the electoral battlefield.

Watch: Yogi makes '80% vs 20%' remark ahead of UP polls; opposition calls it 'communal'

“After apprising the state’s every assembly constituency of the government’s achievement through Jan Vishwas Yatras, the BJP will start door-to-door campaign from Tuesday,” BJP’s UP unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh said on Monday.

Also Read | All parties out to win Bundelkhand battle

“Under this campaign, party leaders and workers will reach out to people following the Covid protocol and will inform people about the work done by the central and state governments for farmers, workers, women and youths," he added.

The 35 million (3.50 crore) plus beneficiaries of government schemes that BJP says are present in the state would be part of the target audience of the door-to-door contact campaign.

The party intends to reach out to every household falling under all 92,821 polling centres comprising 1,74,351 polling booths in the state.

And to give its campaign a further push, the BJP will launch “LED Raths” with large screens after the Makar Sankranti on January 14 to amplify its message.

Singh said that these raths will reach each of the 403 assembly segments in Uttar Pradesh, and highlight all social welfare schemes of the government and improvement in the law and order situation in the state.

"All MPs, MLAs, ministers, public representatives and party officials will be a part of this campaign," said the state BJP chief.

Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases, starting February 10, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India. The BJP is aiming to return to power with an even stronger mandate and has deployed its seniors leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, in campaigning.

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main challengers to the BJP’s bid. Yadav has claimed that his party will win 400 of the 403 seats.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had dethroned the Samajwadi Party and stormed to power by winning 312 seats.