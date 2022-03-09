UP polls: BJP asks EC to ‘fully protect’ vote counting venues after Akhilesh's vote tamper claim

Hours before the counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh for the recently concluded Assembly election starts, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) 'fully protect' counting venues, nearby areas and the process. The letter to the poll body came a day after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the saffron camp was trying to 'steal votes' by manipulating the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"Spreading lies and inciting citizens is a serious and grave offence, and Akhilesh Yadav and his cohorts must be held accountable and be charged under relevant provisions of Election code and Indian Penal Code," the BJP's letter read.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Akhilesh said the BJP was 'scared' as his party is going to win Ayodhya and claimed poll officials were tampering with the EVMs. The former chief minister cited purported instances of EVMs found in undisclosed locations across Uttar Pradesh.

He added that Varanasi district magistrate (DM) Kaushalraj Sharma was transporting the EVMs. However, the government official later dismissed the allegations, saying the machines were meant for 'training purpose' and were being transported in a truck.

The poll body too issued a statement later and echoed the DM's words, adding that the EVMs were being taken to training locations at a college in UP and kept in a foodgrains' warehouse.

In its letter to the EC, the BJP said 'unrest and violence' had always been the principal weapon of the SP and its affiliates, and that they have already 'launched their tirade' against the poll body and its officials.

"Win or lose, political parties or anti-social elements at their behest, cannot be allowed to derail the democratic or electoral processes…If any of these do not believe in the essentials of democracy that this country and every citizen swears by, should such leaders even be allowed to participate in the elections, the ultimate celebration of democracy?" the BJP wrote in the letter, seeking the EC's intervention in the matter.

The party said offering full protection of counting venues and the entire process will ensure that the 'faith and confidence' of the common voter is not ruined in any manner.

The BJP's letter also comes a few hours after the SP's missive, in which it called on the poll body to webcast the entire counting of votes for all constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, and share the link with all political parties, chief election commissioners, and polling officials

The month-long election for 403 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly - conducted in seven phases - ended on Monday (March 7). Exit polls have predicted a win by the BJP in the northern state, with the SP emerging as the runner-up. However, Akhilesh's party and its allies, including Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, have brushed aside the forecast and shown confidence in forming government in the state.