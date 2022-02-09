Hijab row: Country heading towards civil war, Lalu attacks PM Modi

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, saying that the country is heading towards a "civil war" under the current dispensation.

“Country heading towards civil war. Modi government will be responsible for this,” Lalu Prasad said.

The southern state has been embroiled in a controversy over banning hijabs in schools and colleges. While one section has been arguing about the right to exercise religious freedom, another has been advocating for uniformity in the dress code in schools and colleges.

Prasad also spoke on the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s frustrations about losing the elections was showing.

“BJP has only been talking about riots, temples, which openly shows the party’s frustration about losing the polls,” Yadav was quoted by news agency ANI.

“More than 70 years ago, our ancestors made the British leave this country but now the British have returned in the form of BJP... We support Samajwadi Party in UP polls,” the RJD chief said.

The first of seven-phased elections in Uttar Pradesh begins on Thursday, with 58 Assembly seats spread over 11 districts going to polls. The remaining phases will be held on February 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.

The election campaign for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening.

In 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won the election by an overwhelming three-quarters majority of 325 seats, forming the government under chief minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. The party is hoping to retain its power for the second consecutive term.

