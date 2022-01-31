Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: PM Modi to address first virtual rally today
Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022: The ‘Jan Chaupal’ rally is meant for 21 assembly constituencies of western UP from where the seven-phase assembly polls will begin on February 10.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Published on Jan 31, 2022 03:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a virtual ‘Jan Chaupal’ rally on Monday, his first for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

This virtual rally is meant for 21 assembly constituencies of western UP from where the seven-phase assembly polls will begin on February 10.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has shared the link of the rally with local residents, and virtual rally studios have been set up in the constituencies.

BJP’s virtual rally in-charge Anoop Gupta said big screens would be set up in all the divisions of Nakur, Behat, Saharanpur (city), Saharanpur (Dehat), Deoband, Gangoh and Rampur Maniharan. “About 49,000 people will be connected to the rally... In 7,878 booths, the heads and panna pramukhs (voters’ list in charges) would be connected.”

Monday, January 31, 2022
