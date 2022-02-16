UP polls: Those promoting mafias never listened to the poor, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday renewed his attack on the Samajwadi Party during his poll rally in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

“BJP in UP means control over Dangaraj (rule of riots), Mafiaraj (rule of Mafia) and Gundaraj (rule by goons) and the freedom to celebrate all the festivals. Having BJP in UP means protection of daughters, women from 'manchalon' (eve teasers). BJP in UP means Centre's schemes being implemented at double speed,” news agency quoted the PM.

Continuing his attack on the Samajwadi Party, the prime minister said, "During Mafia raj, nobody heard the poor. The dynasts who ruled Uttar Pradesh had created such an atmosphere. Those backing rioters and mafias can't develop the state."



In this high octane poll campaign, Prime Minister Modi as well senior BJP leaders have relentlessly attacked the principal opposition Samajwadi Party over law and order…



Hailing the Yogi Adityanath government's development schemes, the prime minister invoked Dalit icon Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary.

“For decades, Guru Ravidas followers urged previous governments for developing his birth place, but those governments only engaged in photo-ops. The BJP government is working on the project to develop Guru Ravidas' birth place,” the prime minister said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited Guru Ravidas Vishwas Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh to pay tributes to the Dalit icon. He participated in the ‘shabad kirtan' and played ‘manjira’ with the devotees.



Guru Ravidas Jayanti is popular among Dalits, who constitute around 21 per cent of the state's population. The 15th century poet and philosopher was born near Varanasi. Every year, the devotees from across the country flock to Varanasi to pay tributes to their icon.



Uttar Pradesh is voting in seven phases to elect its 403-member Assembly. Polling in first two phases took place on February 10 and 14 spread across 113 constituencies. The remaining phases will take place on Feb 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.



