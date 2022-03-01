Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: Women help increase voting percentage on many Prayagraj seats
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Women help increase voting percentage on many Prayagraj seats

Of the 12 assembly seats of Prayagraj district, over 60% of the total registered women voters took part in the polling in Prayagraj as compared to men who voted more than 60% in just one (Bara) assembly constituency
Of the 12 assembly seats of Prayagraj district, over 60% of the total registered women voters took part in the polling in Prayagraj as compared to men who voted more than 60% in just one (Bara) assembly constituency (HT photo)
Of the 12 assembly seats of Prayagraj district, over 60% of the total registered women voters took part in the polling in Prayagraj as compared to men who voted more than 60% in just one (Bara) assembly constituency (HT photo)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 11:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj

Women voters outnumbered men in exercising their franchise in Prayagraj which went to polls in the fifth phase of the ongoing UP assembly election on February 27. Of the 12 assembly seats of the district, over 60% of the total registered women voters took part in the polling in Prayagraj as compared to men who voted more than 60% in just one (Bara) assembly constituency.

Wherever women voters turned out in large numbers, those assembly segments recorded good voting percentage this time, say district election officials. Prayagraj district had over 46.27 registered voters, including over 25.16 lakh men voters, more than 21.10 lakh women voters and another 652 transgender voters.

As per the revised polling data released late on Monday night by district magistrate/district election officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri after due scrutiny of data as per the diaries of the presiding officers of various polling stations, assembly seats of Phaphamau, Soraon, Phulpur Meja, Bara and Koraon all saw more percentage of registered women voters as compared to men. Barring Phaphamau, the remaining five seats saw 60% or above registered women voters casting their votes this time.

As per the data, eight assembly seats out of the 12 including Phulpur, Karachhana, Allahabad North, Allahabad South, Bara, Pratappur, Handia and Koraon did not see any member of the transgender community using their right to vote. The revised poll data also show that instead of the earlier figure of 53.77% voting percentage as declared by the district election office, Prayagraj actually saw 53.71% voting as compared to 54.68% recorded in 2017. Revised figures also showed that Phulpur and Bara both saw over 60% voters using their suffrage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    K Sandeep Kumar

    K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out