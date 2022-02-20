UP polls: Yogi accuses Samajwadi Party of patronising terrorists

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday continued his attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) for allegedly patronising terrorists.

Yogi alleged the father of one of the convicts in the Ahmedabad serial blasts case was seen campaigning for the SP in Uttar Pradesh. He had first made the allegation about the Samajwadi Party and the convict on the campaign trail in Kanpur on Friday but the SP had dismissed the charge then.

On Saturday, Adityanath also made the ‘abbajan’ remark again, albeit in a different context, to target the main opposition party.

“You must be aware of the death sentence awarded to 38 convicts in the Ahmedabad serials blast case in Gujarat. They include terrorists from Uttar Pradesh. The father of one of these terrorists is seen campaigning for the Samajwadi Party. This shows the SP is patronising the terrorists,” said Yogi. He was addressing a public meeting in favour of BJP candidates in Pilibhit on Saturday.

He repeated the allegation at a rally at the Buddheshwar crossing in Lucknow.

In Sitapur, Yogi used “abbajan” to refer to the father of the same convict. This is not the first time that Yogi has made the “abbajan” remark.

Months before the poll schedule was announced, he had targeted the SP with the “abbajan” barb at a public meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar in September 2021.

“Those who used to say ‘abbajan’ took away all your ration,” he had said.

At Pilibhit on Saturday, Yogi said, “When the Samajwadi Party government was formed in the state in 2012 its first move was to withdraw cases of the terror accused in the blast at the Sankatmochan Temple (in Varanasi in 2006).”

“It also attempted to withdraw cases lodged with regard to attacks on (the makeshift) Ram Janmabhoomi temple and blasts in Lucknow, Kanpur and Bijnor…..On the other hand, the BJP government’s first move was to waive farm loans in 2017. There is rule of law in the state now. But whenever the SP is voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, it leads the state to anarchy,” he added.

Responding to Yogi’s allegation, Havaldar Singh Yadav, Azamgarh district president of Samajwadi Party, had said on Friday night, “First of all, what Yogi ji is saying is a lie...Moreover, in public life when people meet, they do not have their character certificates pasted on their face so as to enable people to identify their background or character as to who is involved where.”

