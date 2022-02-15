UP polls: Yogi Adityanath wants to kill me, alleges SP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar

Samajwadi Party ally and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday levelled an explosive charge on Yogi Adityanath, accusing the Uttar Pradesh chief minister of trying to kill him, news agency ANI reported.

Rajbhar claimed he was attacked by activists of theBharatiya Janata Party during the filing of nomination papers of his party candidate Arvind Rajbhar from Varanasi's Shivpur constituency on Monday.

“I was attacked yesterday during filing the nomination papers of the party candidate Arvind Rajbhar from Varanasi's Shivpur Assembly seat. Yogi Ji (Adityanath) wants to get me killed. Goons of the BJP and Yogi were sent there in black coats," ANI quoted Rajbhar.

Rajbhar further demanded that the Election Commission of India provide security to him and the party candidate.

Rajbhar's SBSP and the Samajwadi party are contesting the UP election together.

Rajbhar’s SBSP had contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls in an alliance with the BJP. However, the two parties fell out after Rajbhar decided to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections independently.