UP polls: Yogi asks voters to give tight slap to those who spread vaccine rumour

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the opposition, asking voters to give a tight slap with votes to those who spread rumours about Covid-19 vaccines, news agency ANI reported.

Addressing a Jan Chaupal rally in Bijnor, Yogi said,"I appeal to everyone that if 100 percent of the people here are fully vaccinated, it's time to give a tight slap with your votes to those who spread rumors against the vaccines and called them 'Modi' and 'BJP' vaccines."





Those who used to spread misinformation about COVID19 vaccines, called them 'Modi -BJP vaccine', they need to be told that these vaccines have saved the lives of many people during this pandemic. So, the votes should also go to Modi-BJP: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Muzaffarnagar pic.twitter.com/L9TPfuQhD8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 7, 2022

Continuing his attack on the opposition, the chief minister said that the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party members used to live in dark and looted people during these hours while the BJP government ensured electricity to every house in Uttar Pradesh.

"Did anyone get electricity five years ago? The SP or BSP members used to live in darkness. There's a phrase 'chandni raat choro (thieves) ko achhi lagti hai', they looted in these hours. Today, every house is illuminated, free of cost," he added.

He also raised the issue of law and order, contrasting with the previous dispensations, and reminded the people of the Muzaffarnagar riots.

"Do you remember during the Muzaffarnagar riots... a couple of boys disappeared; one was operating the riots in Lucknow, and the other was witnessing it from Delhi. Where are they now? Today, they know the BJP can cool down their tempers," said the Chief Minister in a swipe aimed at the SP.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the Jan Chaupal rally virtually after his helicopter couldn't take off due to bad weather conditions on Monday.



The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



Full election coverage here